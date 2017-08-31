Partners Card Silver Card Launch Party

  • Bank of Texas Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager Mandy Austin. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Kory Helfman. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • The Family Place CEO Paige Flink and Past Partners Card Chair Nancy Gopez. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Javier Burkle, Steffi Burns, and Mason McCleskey. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Gloria Warren, Paula McCloud, and Dana Clack. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Partners Card Co-Chair Brynn Bagot Allday, Tyler Sweatman, and Partners Card Co-Chair Jennifer Burns. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Bungalow 5 Team: Makenzie Scanlan, Tyler Sweatman, Debbie Smith, and Melissa Yellum. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Rebecca Lafavre, Nancy Wechsler, and Judy Rowan. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Heinrich Oophuizea and Lacy Ball. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Partners Card Honorary Chairs Charles and Joanne Teichman. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Past Partners Card Chair Elizabeth Dacus, Margaret Stafford, and Past Partners Card Chair Jane Rozelle. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Cass Robinson, Sara Robinson, and Sam Abusaad. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Past Partners Card Chairs Debbie Munir and Kelley Schadt. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Howard Brown and Regina Bruce. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • The Family Place CEO Paige Flink, Suzanne Roberts, and Debra O’Brien. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • The Family Place Vice President of Development Melissa Sherrill-Martin and Past Partners Card Chairs Samantha Wortley and Nancy Gopez. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
  • Diana Nelson and Candace Emerson. (Photo: Ross Stewart)
