Partners Card Silver Card Launch Party

Partners Card, presented by Bank of Texas and benefiting The Family Place, introduced a new level of giving and shopping on Aug. 16 at the Silver Card Launch Party hosted by Bungalow 5. Light bites were provided by Proper Catering & Events and cocktails and wine were donated by Impeccable Rosé Brut, Impatience Rosé, and Times Ten Cellars. Additional event sponsors included BEYOND and Top Tier Event Rentals & Staffing.

The Silver Card, which commemorates the 25th anniversary of Partners Card, as well as the new Partners Card app, will allow cardholders 20-percent off at participating retail locations, a 25-percent discount at more than 85 select Silver Card locations, and two extra days of shopping at participating Silver Card retailers Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, in addition to the standard 10-days of Partners Card shopping from Oct. 27 through Nov. 5.

Partners Card 2017 co-chairs are Jennifer Burns and Brynn Bagot Allday.

Partners Card is the signature fundraiser for The Family Place, Texas’ largest and longest-serving family violence agency, and over the past 24 years has become one of the most popular shopping events in the Dallas Metroplex.