A ‘Night in Paris’ Event Features Acclaimed Chef DAT

A beautiful night unfolded at the 505 Ranch Club on Cedar Creek Lake during the Night in Paris event, hosted by Suzanne Warner, an affiliated sales associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Homeowners and guests enjoyed wine pairings, hand selected by Harris Polakoff owner of Pogo’ Wine & Spirits, with a menu of delectable Parisian dishes. The stellar menu was created by the talented Chef David Anthony Temple, famously known as Chef DAT, and highly acclaimed for his Underground Dinners in Dallas.

Adding the perfect touch to a delightful night was the backdrop of the sun setting over Cedar Creek Lake. Guests also had the opportunity to experience the wonderful amenities and the lifestyle that 505 Ranch Club offers its residents through a combination of ranch-style living along the Cedar Creek Lake shoreline.

The 505 Ranch Club has provided a scenic getaway for many of its homeowners, who travel from Park Cities and Preston Hollow to reside in their 505 Ranch properties even if only for part of the week. The exclusive water front only community provides privacy but also a welcoming sense of togetherness for its residents.

Warner has listed the 4,863 square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home, designed by renowned architect Jerry Coleman, at $1.995 million. This stunning home features a great open kitchen with a Bertazzoni cook top and wine fridge, full wood burning fireplace, a den, and a bunkroom. The home boasts the finest quality of finishes including hard wood flooring, heavy beams, natural stones, and quality millwork. The expansive outdoor entertaining space includes wide patios and a screened in porch overlooking Cedar Creek Lake, perfect for watching the sunset.