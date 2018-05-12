No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party Chair Leslie Frye created A Night to Remember at the thirteenth annual fundraiser for AIDS Services of Dallas (ASD), presented by The Purple Foundation. On April 7, more than 1,500 guests joined Frye, Honorary Co-Chairs Dr. Steven Pounders and Kameron Westcott, and Publicity Chair Susan Friedman, at the Frontiers of Flight Museum to celebrate ASD, which has been creating and strengthening communities for individuals and families living with HIV/AIDS since the 1980’s.

With cocktails and desserts in hand, guests danced the night away, enjoying non-stop entertainment provided by the high-energy band, The Jam Wows, singing popular 80’s hits and stellar performances by drag queens, Patti Le Plae Safe, Star Michaels, Angela Karrmichael and Analee Pleasured. Spectacular live and silent auction items included one-of-a-kind experiences and packages from a four-night stay at Fairmont Chateau Whistler, to a Dallas Showroom Shopping Experience at Bungalow 5, and even an Elton John VIP Package. Art enthusiasts enjoyed bidding on a selection of over 150 art pieces – many original works from local designers – plus the featured painting created by No Tie’s art curator and artist Christina Yielding. The evening concluded as Honorary Co-Chairs, Dr. Pounders and Kameron Westcott passed their crowns to the newly elected Prom Queen, LeeAnne Locken, and King, John Rieger.