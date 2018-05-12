A Night to Remember

by · May 12, 2018

  • Jill Cumnock, Cecilie Holman, Susan and David Rosenberg, Christine Cook, and Diane Fullingim. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    1 Jill Cumnock, Cecilie Holman, Susan and David Rosenberg, Christine Cook, and Diane Fullingim
  • Christine Cook and Cecilie Holman. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    2 Christine Cook and Cecilie Holman
  • Ann and Doug Smellage. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    3 Ann and Doug Smellage
  • Angela Karrmichael and Star Michaels. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Angela Karrmichael and Star Michaels
  • Anthony and Tammie Long, Kim Seese, and Brian Brown. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Anthony and Tammie Long, Kim Seese, Brian Brown
  • Avery and Ardan Frye and Jerry and James Weaver. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Avery and Ardan Frye, Jerry and James Weaver
  • Bryan and Lauren Gilaex. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Bryan and Lauren Gilaex
  • Chandler Rasnake, James Hall, Chris Huffstutler, and Erik Vasquez. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Chandler Rasnake, James Hall, Chris Huffstutler, and Erik Vasquez
  • Chris Averitte, Dan Rivera, and Randy Wilcox. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Chris Averitte, Dan Rivera, and Randy Wilcox
  • Christina Roz. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Christina Roz
  • Christina Yielding. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Christina Yielding
  • Chrystyle and Lodeana Jones. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Chrystyle and Lodeana Jones
  • Dennis Kershner and David Nelson. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Dennis Kershner and David Nelson
  • Dennis Kershner and John Moreno. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Dennis Kershner and John Moreno
  • Diane Sullivan and Nedra Nyquist. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Diane Sullivan and Nedra Nyquist
  • Don Maison, Karen Muncy, and Tyler Sweatman. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Don Maison, Karen Muncy, Tyler Sweatman
  • Don Neubauer and David Nelson. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Don Neubauer and David Nelson
  • Dr. Steven Pounders and Kameron Westcott. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Dr. Steven Pounders and Kameron Westcott
  • Dr. Steven Pounders, Kameron Westcott, and Leslie Frye. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Dr. Steven Pounders, Kameron Westcott and Leslie Frye
  • (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    DSC_9509
  • (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    DSC_9605
  • (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    DSC_9681
  • (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    DSC_9688
  • Jeremy Gregg and Dinusha Wijesinghe. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Jeremy Gregg and Dinusha Wijesinghe
  • John Rieger and LeeAnne Locken. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    John Rieger and LeeAnne Locken
  • Karl Chiao and Amy Vanderoef. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Karl Chiao and Amy Vanderoef
  • LeeAnne Locken, Leslie Frye, and Susan Friedman. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    LeeAnne Locken, Leslie Frye, Susan Friedman
  • Leslie Frye and D'Andra Simmons. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Leslie Frye and D'Andra Simmons
  • Lynn Bahr, Mark Goodheart, Mary Kay Winchell, and Paul Velez. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Lynn Bahr, Mark Goodheart, Mary Kay Winchell, Paul Velez
  • Patrick Sullivan and Dave Baillargeon. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Patrick Sullivan and Dave Baillargeon
  • Rick Barton and Barry Bryan. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Rick Barton and Barry Bryan
  • Sal Adams, Kristi Holman, and Jimmy Lancaster. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Sal Adams, Kristi Holman, Jimmy Lancaster
  • Star Michaels. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Star Michaels
  • Susan Friedman, Brian Nichols, Shannon Brookshire, and Sean Henchey. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Susan Friedman, Brian Nichols, Shannon Brookshire, Sean Henchey
  • The Jam Wows. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    The Jam Wows
  • Tricia Sims, Patricia Schmidt, and Leah Goodwin. (Photo: 2nd2Nunn Photography)
    Tricia Sims, Patricia Schmidt, Leah Goodwin

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Education

Latest in Community

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sat 12

Support St. Jude at RA Sushi All Year Long!

May 1 - December 31
Sat 12

Story of the Year Writing Contest

May 2 - July 27
Sat 12

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

May 4 - June 3
Sat 12

The Meeting by Jeff Stetson

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - May 19 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 12

African American Repertory Theater presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson in collaboration with the Dallas Historical Society

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - June 19 @ 7:30 pm