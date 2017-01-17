A Women’s Garden
by Imani Lytle · January 17, 2017
-
Event Chair Alyce Heinrich with Honorary Chair Phyllis McCasland at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Women’s Council President Melissa Lewis with Mad Hatter’s Chair Linda Spina at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Connie Rhoades with event co-chair Dorothea Meltzer at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Venise Staurt, Jo Anne McCullough, and Linda Huffines at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Jill Goldberg, Kathy Cothrum, Carol Resnick, and Bettina Hennessy at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Alyce Heinrich with authors Susan Haltom, Jan Johnsen, and Virginia Grace Tuttle at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Auction chair Giana de Paul at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Liz Respess and Sharon Ballew at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Nancy Cates and Claire Cunningham at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Roberta Corbett and Sydney Reid-Hedge at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Marsha Dowler at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Susan Geyer and Katherine Smethie at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Nancy Connor and Kathy Cothrum at the Women in the Garden event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presented “Women in the Garden,” the 10th annual “A Writer’s Garden” Literary Symposium and Luncheon Nov. 8 at the Arboretum’s Rosine Hall.
Funds raised from “A Writer’s Garden” will benefit the ongoing maintenance and development of A Woman’s Garden.