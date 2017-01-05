Ally’s Wish Boots & Blessings Gala

Bayly Hall and Brandon Copley at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Carly Smith and Lisa Russell at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Carole Hall and Suzanne Painter at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Erin Key and Andrea Reich at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Gary Rugoff and Jan Leland at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Heather Cade and Renata Caprioglio at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Katy Annette, Laura Chaney, and Lydia Irwin at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Kellie Rasberry and Heather Cade at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Kellie Rasberry and Kim Gilchrist speaking at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Kelly Wolgamott and Melissa Cary at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Kersten Rettig, Jane Gordon, Shirley Cohn, and Christi Nicolas at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Kersten Rettig, Kelly Walgamott, Melissa Cary, Kim Gilchrist, Kellie Rasberry, Laura Downing, Missy Phipps, and Holly Reed at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Laura Downing and Cynthia Smoot at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Lydia Irwin and Amanda Widlund at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Missy Phipps, Holly Reed, Kelly Walgamott, and Melissa Cary (AllysWishBoard) at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Missy Phipps, Lydia Irwin, Bayly Hall, Brandon Copley, Carole Hall, and Suzanne Painter at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Noah Bartolommeo, Andrea Reich, and Miriam Fender at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

Shanene Thomas and Tammy McClay at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

The scenery of the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)

The scenery of the Ally's Wish event. (Photo by Bob Manzano)