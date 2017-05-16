An Artful Life

by · May 16, 2017

  • Berto Martinez, Jeremy Sparks, Ben Alexander, David Satterfield, Joel Ordonez, and Fernando Lerma at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Berto Martinez, Jeremy Sparks, Ben Alexander, David Satterfield, Joel Ordonez, Fernando Lerma
  • Brian Smiley and Jeff Hudson at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Brian Smiley, Jeff Hudson
  • Christina Yielding at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Christina Yielding
  • Claire Collins and Amelia Knipmeyer at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Claire Collins, Amelia Knipmeyer
  • Clay Austin at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Clay Austin
  • Damon Blackwell, Merlene Phillips, Erica Vitts, and Rosemary Clark at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Damon Blackwell, Merlene Phillips, Erica Vitts, Rosemary Clark
  • David Nelson, Dr. Alan Berg, and Tricia Sims at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    David Nelson, Dr. Alan Berg, Tricia Sims
  • Deanna Cahill and Alika Ray at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Deanna Cahill, Alika Ray
  • Dennis Kershner and John Moreno at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Dennis Kershner, John Moreno
  • Don Neubauer, Deanna Cahill, and David Nelson at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Don Neubauer, Deanna Cahill, David Nelson
  • Doug Boster and Paul Murphy at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Doug Boster, Paul Murphy
  • LeeAnne Locken at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    LeeAnne Locken
  • Lynn Bahr, Mary Kay Winchell, and Kristi Holman at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Lynn Bahr, Mary Kay Winchell, Kristi Holman
  • Mary Beth O'Connor at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Mary Beth O'Connor
  • No Tie Dinner and Dessert Party venue. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party 2017
  • No Tie Dinner and Dessert Party venue. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    No Tie Dinner and Dessert Party
  • Rusty Hampton at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Rusty Hampton
  • Stacey Susini and Monica Marquez at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Stacey Susini, Monica Marquez
  • Stacie Botts, Kim Toornburg, and Kelsey Wheeler at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Stacie Botts, Kim Toornburg, Kelsey Wheeler
  • Tricia Sims and Kunthear Douglas at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Tricia Sims, Kunthear Douglas
  • Wendy McGraw, Nicole Barrett, Terri Menking, Tricia Sims, Joni Krieg, and Kunthear Douglas at the An Artful Life fundraiser. (Photos: Crystal Chatmon)
    Wendy McGraw, Nicole Barrett, Terri Menking, Tricia Sims, Joni Krieg, Kunthear Douglas

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 16

The Archives at Bridwell Library

April 3 - June 30
Tue 16

Texas Modernists

April 5 - May 30
Tue 16

Roughton Galleries Presents ‘Texas Modernists’

April 5 - May 30
Tue 16

BLUE

May 5 @ 7:30 pm - May 21 @ 4:30 pm
Tue 16

James and the Giant Peach

May 5 @ 7:30 pm - May 27 @ 4:30 pm