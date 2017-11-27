Nearly 900 guests attended Council for Life’s annual Celebrating Life Luncheon on Oct. 25th at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Actress, producer and author, Jennifer O’Neill, moved the audience with her message of hope and healing by sharing her poignant life story about the pain of abortion.

The proceeds from this year’s luncheon will benefit fifteen agencies including: Aim for Success, Angels Clinic – The Venegas Medical Foundation, Birth Choice of Dallas, EvanTell, Heroic Media, Hope Women’s Center, Just Say Yes – Youth Equipped to Succeed, Metroplex Women’s Clinic, Mid Cities Pregnancy Center, Pregnancy Lifeline, Pregnancy Resource Center of Rockwall and Mesquite, Thrive Women’s Clinic, White Rose Women’s Center and St. Joseph’s Helpers of Dallas, Women’s Choice Resource Center and YoungLives, a ministry of Young Life.

Click here to learn more about the specific needs Council for Life funded through the Celebrating Life Luncheon.

Council for Life (CFL) exists to empower women, men and youth to make life-affirming choices. Motivated by Christ-like love and responsive compassion. CFL is committed to raising awareness of the complex issues that surround unplanned pregnancies and to providing financial support to agencies that share their mission. Learn more at councilforlife.org.