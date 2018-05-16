Annual Southwestern Medical Foundation Scholarship Reception

Southwestern Medical Foundation saluted UT Southwestern Medical School’s 75th Anniversary during its 2018 scholarship reception on April 16. Nearly 100 guests attended the event at Old Parkland, with students, donors, and community leaders.

Southwestern Medical Foundation Chairman Robert B. Rowling opened the evening with remarks on the importance of scholarships and supporting the next generation of physicians in our community.

Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, UT Southwestern Medical Center President, remarked on the extraordinary start of the school, the generosity of the community, and the inspiration of UT Southwestern’s students. Read more about the event here.