Annual Southwestern Medical Foundation Scholarship Reception

by · May 16, 2018

  • Daniel K. Podolsky, M.D., Kathleen M. Gibson, Philip Tolley, and Robert R. Rowling. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.12.39 PM copy
  • Philip Tolley, Angela Mihalic, M.D., Kathleen M. Gibson, and Thomas Das. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.13.00 PM
  • 2018 Southwestern Medical Foundation Scholarship Recipients. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.13.09 PM
  • Philip Tolley, Angela Mihalic, M.D., and Thomas Das. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.13.17 PM
  • Philip Tolley and Kathleen M. Gibson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.13.25 PM copy
  • Philip Tolley and John Warner, M.D. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.13.32 PM
  • Angela Mihalic, M.D. and Philip Tolley. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.13.41 PM
  • Philip Tolley, Kathleen M. Gibson, Nancy Wiener Marcus, and Thomas Das. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.13.48 PM
  • Matthew Elson, Nancy Wiener Marcus, and Corey Timmerman. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.13.57 PM
  • Brent Christopher, Amanda Billings, and John Warner, M.D. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.14.05 PM
  • Terrence Liu, John Warner, M.D., Mark Sonderman, and James Sutton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.14.13 PM
  • Matt Gregory, Bryant Dixon, Keith Burks, Tyler Huffaker, and Aaron Smith. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.14.21 PM
  • Kylie Cullinan, Clara Telford, Robert R. Rowling, and Cameron Casson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.14.29 PM copy
  • Kurt Leininger, Kelly Roach, and Whitney Gao. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.14.41 PM
  • Natalie Schawecker, Emy Usheva, Angela Mihalic, M.D., Ellie Hoge, and Clementine Young. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.14.48 PM
  • Lakshya Trivedi, Judy Gibbs, Andrew Nao, Allen Yen, and Ron Haddock. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Screen Shot 2018-05-11 at 3.14.56 PM

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Latest in Education

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 16

Support St. Jude at RA Sushi All Year Long!

May 1 - December 31
Wed 16

Story of the Year Writing Contest

May 2 - July 27
Wed 16

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

May 4 - June 3
Wed 16

The Meeting by Jeff Stetson

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - May 19 @ 7:30 pm
Wed 16

African American Repertory Theater presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson in collaboration with the Dallas Historical Society

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - June 19 @ 7:30 pm