Arboretum Hosts Second Food & Wine Festival

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden hosted its second international-themed food and wine festival on March 22 to celebrate cuisine and libations from many cultures, set against the backdrop of its spring festival Dallas Blooms. Themed A World of Flowers, Dallas Blooms featured more than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs and is one of the "15 Breathtaking Botanical Gardens to Visit This Season," according to Architectural Digest.

Mark Wolf, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, "This festival was developed in tandem with A Tasteful Place, the newest garden at the Arboretum that opened in October. We look forward to another spectacular festival at one of the most beautiful places in Dallas."

This spring social event featured savory bites made by award-winning chefs from many fine restaurants around the Dallas area, with guests sampling fine wines and craft beers.

The cuisine focused on four regions in areas throughout the Arboretum: Pan Asian, South American, American Bistro, and Mediterranean.