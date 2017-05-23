Art of Hope Gala

by · May 23, 2017

  • Exterior decoration at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    2L7A0185
  • Interior decoration at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    2L7A0349
  • Interior decoration at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    2L7A0385
  • Alan and Bev Vuckovich at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Alan, Bev Vuckovich_1
  • Alisia Turner with Jeoff and Amy Leber at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Alisia Turner, Jeoff Leber, Amy Leber_2
  • Austin Green and Chris Kahle at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Austin Green, Chris Kahle_1
  • Austin Lintner and Jack Wikander at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Austin Lintner, Jack Wikander_3
  • Brenda Sandoz, Susan Arledge, and Marijke Lantz at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Brenda Sandoz, Susan Arledge, Marijke Lantz_1
  • Brian Braun at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Brian Braun_1
  • Brittany Lee and Brittney Grimes at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Brittany Lee, Brittney Grimes_2
  • Brooke Walford and Kara Causey at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Brooke Walford, Kara Causey_3
  • Christine and Scott Jones with Charlotte Gajewski at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Christine Jones, Scott Jones, Charlotte Gajewski_4
  • Christy and Ron Brooks at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Christy, Ron Brooks_4
  • Darin and Alesia Turner at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Darin, Alesia Turner_4
  • Darrell and Grace Johnson at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Darrell, Grace Johnson_2
  • Deidre Davis and Teansie Garfield at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Deidre Davis, Teansie Garfield_2
  • Dr. Patricia Granowski, Dr. Adean Kingston, and Dr. Aline Speer at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Dr. Patricia Granowski, Dr. Adean Kingston, Dr. Aline Speer_2
  • Duncan and Toyah Thomson at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Duncan, Toyah Thomson_3
  • Eddy and Rachel Badrina with Micah Davis at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Eddy Badrina, Rachel Badrina, Micah Davis
  • Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush_1
  • Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush_4
  • Giles Davidson, Mindy Berkson, and Dan Waldmann at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Giles Davidson, Mindy Berkson, Dan Waldmann_1
  • Heather and Eric Newbauer with Ryan and Julie Bratcher at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Heather Newbauer, Eric Newbauer, Ryan Bratcher, Julie Bratcher_3
  • Heili Eriksson at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Heili Eriksson
  • Janelle Hail speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Janelle Hail 2
  • Janet St. James speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Janet St. James_1
  • Janeth and Mario Quijano at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Janeth, Mario Quijano_2
  • Jay and Daphne Shipowitz at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Jay, Daphne Shipowitz_2
  • Jeff and Sheri Giles at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Jeff, Sheri Giles_4
  • Jody and Douglas Feil at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Jody and Douglas Feil
  • Joe Karpovitch at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Joe Karpovitch_3
  • John and Beth Dexter at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    John, Beth Dexter_4
  • Justin and Nerissa von Helpenstill at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Justin, Nerissa von Helpenstill
  • Kelly and Patrick Reeves at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Kelly, Patrick Reeves_4
  • Kim Page with Carrie and Rick Waggner at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Kim Page, Carrie Waggner, Rick Waggner_4
  • Kyle and Becca May, Ryan Buell, and Christine and Bryan Witzsche at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Kyle May, Becca May, Ryan Buell, Christine Witzsche, Bryan Witzsche_5
  • Lauranne Gilbert, Rhiannon Follenfant, and Jennifer Jigen at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Lauranne Gilbert, Rhiannon Follenfant, Jennifer Jigen_4
  • Mike and Linda Heard at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Mike, Linda Heard_1
  • Ray and Paula Lombard at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Ray, Paula Lombard_2
  • Ro Diaz painting live at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Ro Diaz_1
  • Ro Diaz painting live at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Ro Diaz_2
  • Sarie Morrison and Danny Gomez at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Sarie Morrison, Danny Gomez_1
  • Steven and Kari Haywood at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Steven, Kari Haywood_2
  • Susan Arledge, Lolette May, Mary Yost, and Claudia Coleman at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Susan Arledge, Lolette May, Mary Yost, Claudia Coleman_5
  • Tammie Reinard and Pam Hunda at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Tammie Reinard, Pam Hundal_2
  • Tara Fuller and Kailin Jones at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Tara Fuller, Kailin Jones_4
  • Taylon Childers, Ali Steinbrunner, Amanda Redus, and Carly Tobias at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Taylon Childers, Ali Steinbrunner, Amanda Redus, Carly Tobias_2
  • The Potter's House of Dallas performing at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    The Potter's House of Dallas_1
  • The Potter's House of Dallas performing at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    The Potter's House of Dallas_2
  • Troy and Kristin Hall at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
    Troy, Kristin Hall_2 copy

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 23

The Archives at Bridwell Library

April 3 - June 30
Tue 23

Texas Modernists

April 5 - May 30
Tue 23

Roughton Galleries Presents ‘Texas Modernists’

April 5 - May 30
Tue 23

James and the Giant Peach

May 5 @ 7:30 pm - May 27 @ 4:30 pm
Tue 23

James and the Giant Peach

May 12 @ 7:30 pm - June 3 @ 4:30 pm