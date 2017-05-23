-
Exterior decoration at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Interior decoration at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Interior decoration at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Alan and Bev Vuckovich at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Alisia Turner with Jeoff and Amy Leber at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Austin Green and Chris Kahle at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Austin Lintner and Jack Wikander at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Brenda Sandoz, Susan Arledge, and Marijke Lantz at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Brian Braun at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Brittany Lee and Brittney Grimes at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Brooke Walford and Kara Causey at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Christine and Scott Jones with Charlotte Gajewski at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Christy and Ron Brooks at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Darin and Alesia Turner at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Darrell and Grace Johnson at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Deidre Davis and Teansie Garfield at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Dr. Patricia Granowski, Dr. Adean Kingston, and Dr. Aline Speer at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Duncan and Toyah Thomson at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Eddy and Rachel Badrina with Micah Davis at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Giles Davidson, Mindy Berkson, and Dan Waldmann at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Heather and Eric Newbauer with Ryan and Julie Bratcher at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Heili Eriksson at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Janelle Hail speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Janet St. James speaking at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Janeth and Mario Quijano at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Jay and Daphne Shipowitz at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Jeff and Sheri Giles at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Jody and Douglas Feil at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Joe Karpovitch at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
John and Beth Dexter at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Justin and Nerissa von Helpenstill at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Kelly and Patrick Reeves at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Kim Page with Carrie and Rick Waggner at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Kyle and Becca May, Ryan Buell, and Christine and Bryan Witzsche at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Lauranne Gilbert, Rhiannon Follenfant, and Jennifer Jigen at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Mike and Linda Heard at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Ray and Paula Lombard at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Ro Diaz painting live at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Ro Diaz painting live at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Sarie Morrison and Danny Gomez at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Steven and Kari Haywood at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Susan Arledge, Lolette May, Mary Yost, and Claudia Coleman at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Tammie Reinard and Pam Hunda at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Tara Fuller and Kailin Jones at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Taylon Childers, Ali Steinbrunner, Amanda Redus, and Carly Tobias at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
The Potter's House of Dallas performing at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
The Potter's House of Dallas performing at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)
-
Troy and Kristin Hall at the Art of Hope gala. (Courtesy of National Breast Cancer Foundation)