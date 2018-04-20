Artscape Reception Features Key Announcements

The Artscape kickoff reception was held on March 13 at a private Highland Park residence. Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Artscape Chair Kaki Hopkins gave some updates about this year’s Artscape taking place April 28-29 where 96 professional artists from around the country will showcase their artwork in the garden. A distinguished jury of art professionals selected these artists from a competitive group of a record-breaking number of applicants.

Other Artscape happenings include Galleries at the DeGolyer with local top galleries showcasing and selling their paintings and sculpture (donating 20% of their sales to the Arboretum); a University Zone with regional universities showing and selling their art; Dallas County Community College District providing art demonstrations; continual live musical entertainment on stage with radio and TV personalities serving as emcees; returning and new food concessions and wine and beer flights and packaged food for sale.

“It’s the perfect place to spend the weekend strolling through the gardens and shopping for artwork from these artists who are among the best in their fields of painting, drawing, sculpture, woodwork, jewelry making, textiles and more,” said Hopkins.

Admission is free for paid garden guests. Visit dallasarboretum.org for more details.