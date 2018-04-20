Artscape Reception Features Key Announcements

by · April 20, 2018

  • Betty and Steve Suellentrop. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Bob and Barbara Bigham with Wendy and Michael Jenkins. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Bob and Barbara White. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Bob and Vera Thornton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Bob and Barbara Bigham with Marnie Wildenthal and Shelton Hopkins. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Cesar Reyna and Ben Leal. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Cheryl and Kevin Vogel. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Cheryl and Steve Coke. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Cindy and Printice Gary. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Dr. Ann Stuart with David and Sue Greims. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Hattie and Rosser Newton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Jim and Robin Carreker. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Julie and George Tabolowsky with Mary Dorflinger. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Kaki Hopkins and Mark Wolf. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Kathleen Cunningham and Randy Willis. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Mary Brinegar, Mark Wolf, Kaki Hopkins, and Barbara Sypult. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Mary Brinegar, Mark Wolf, and Kaki Hopkins. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Mary Spencer with Joe and Caroline Buskuhl. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Melissa Lewis and Mark Bullit. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Pasi Kuusisto and Steven Killingback. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Peter and Lynn Dauterman. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Phyllis and Tom McCasland with Betty Suellentrop. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Pierce and Julie Noble. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Sarah and Jody Hawn. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Sharon Ballew and Mari Epperson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement
  • Shelton and Kaki Hopkins with Mark Wolf. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Arboretum Artscape announcement

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Fri 20

Three African American Bishops of the United Methodist Church

March 1 - April 27
Fri 20

The Thomas J. Harrison Bible Collection

March 2 - May 4
Fri 20

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

March 4 - June 3
Fri 20

Inspired by Vision

March 20 @ 11:00 am - April 20 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 20

Bogdan Perzynski: The Future’s Ecology

March 31 @ 6:00 pm - May 5 @ 9:00 pm