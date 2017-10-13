SPCA of Texas 2017 Fur Ball

Animal lovers gathered for the SPCA of Texas’ annual Fur Ball on Sept. 30 at the Omni Hotel Dallas. Appropriately themed “Reigning Cats and Dogs,” elegantly clad guests embraced the opportunity to sit on a throne and cuddle one of the adoptable puppies from the SPCA.

Dinner, dancing, and live and silent auctions for over 900 guests. Chair Cindy Lindsley announced that thanks to the generosity of sponsors, patrons and guests, Fur Ball 2017 raised more than $500,000 to help the SPCA of Texas serve 75,000 animals and their people in 2017 and beyond.

Fur Ball is DFW’s salute to the bond between people and their pets and a celebration of the SPCA of Texas’ important mission to provide every animal exceptional care and a loving home. All money raised through Fur Ball 2017 will go directly to the SPCA of Texas to help rescue, heal and find homes for thousands of animals.

Next year’s event is already in the works. Fur Ball 2018 will be held at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday, September 22, 2018, which is the SPCA of Texas’ 80th anniversary of receiving its charter.