SPCA of Texas 2017 Fur Ball

by · October 13, 2017

  • Cindy Lindsley, Sandra Fite, Cameron Gummer, Laura Floyed, Allie Jarvie and Jennifer Lindsley. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    1SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6961
  • James Bias and Katy Murray. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    3SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6803
  • Alanna Sarabia and James Bias. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    4SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6825
  • Floral arrangements for the 2017 Fur ball, provided by Dr. Delphinium. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6431
  • The 2017 Fur Ball, Reigning Cats and Dogs, featured over 300 silent auction items. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6444
  • Alanna Sarabia at the 2017 Fur Ball. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6470
  • Publisher of the Dallas Morning News and Chief Executive Officer of A.H. Belo, James M. Moroney III. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6495
  • SPCA of Texas Sr. Vice President for Development, Debra Burns. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6524
  • Russell E. Dealey and Debra Burns. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6683
  • Murat and Amy Ayik. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6710
  • Shim and Mekdes Yae. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6719
  • Linda and Ozzie Chapa. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6722
  • Leigh Crow with Peter and Lynn Dauterman. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6738
  • Marco Mallia, Eugenia Ponce, and Alan Hathorn. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6742
  • Dimitry and Kerry Philipovitch with Krista and John Delao. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6745
  • Linda and Ted Cox with Anita Palmer. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6757
  • 2017 Fur Ball guest bid on silent auction items. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6758
  • Amanda Melser and Cooper Eddy. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6771
  • Keith and Brooke Grisham. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6791
  • Mark Soto, Emma Ers, and Brian Miller. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6796
  • SPCA Of Texas President and CEO, James Bias. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-6986
  • The 2017 Fur Ball guest enjoy dinner. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-7013
  • James Bias, James M. Moroney III, and Katy Murray. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-7084
  • Russell E. Dealey, donor of surprise $1 million gift. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-7167
  • 2017 Fur Ball Emcee, Alanna Sarabia. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-7184
  • Cindy and Don Lindsley with Steve and Beth Jarvie, Drew Clancy, Diana Eppler, Julie Clancy, Greg Eppler and Michael and Allie Jarvie. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-7215
  • Phyllis and CJ Comu (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-7266
  • Kristen and Scott Greenberg. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-7272
  • SPCA of Texas Fur Ball guest dance the night away. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    SPCA Fur Ball 2017 - 093017 - size 2000 - Bret Redman-7372

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Fri 13

Richard Hickam: Expressions of Color

September 16 - October 21
Fri 13

Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium

September 22 @ 7:30 pm - October 29 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 13

HPHS Cheerleaders/Scotsmen Hamburger Supper

October 13 @ 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri 13

Friday Night Salon

October 13 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 13

Ghouls and Graveyards

October 13 @ 7:30 pm - October 29 @ 1:30 pm