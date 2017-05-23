Boots & Blessings Gala

by · May 23, 2017

  • Cynthia Smoot at the Ally's Wish Auction. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Ally's Wish Auction_Cynthia Smoot
  • Ayesha and Paul Boykin at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Ayesha & Paul Boykin
  • Bill and Shirley Cohn, Kersten Rettig, and Clark Knippers at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Bill Cohn, Shirley Cohn, Kersten Rettig, Clark Knippers
  • Bob and Lisa Cooper with Stacey and Jim Sauer at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Bob & Lisa Cooper, Stacey & Jim Sauer
  • Donna Diaz, Joanie Graham, and Heather Clark at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Donna Diaz, Joanie Graham, Heather Clark
  • Guests playing "Heads or Tails" at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Heads or Tails
  • Holly Reed, Jordyn Thompson, Nicki Maron, Jojo Uhrig, Stephi Maron, Sarah Alonzo, and Maddie Phipps at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Holly Reed, Jordyn Thompson, Nicki Maron, Jojo Uhrig, Stephi Maron, Sarah Alonzo, Maddie Phipps
  • Jon Mellon, Steve Kemble, Dawn Mellon, and Chad Collom at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Jon Mellon, Steve Kemble, Dawn Mellon, Chad Collom 2
  • Judy and Jack Philips at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Judy and Jack Philips
  • Kellie Rasberry and Vicki Putnam at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Kellie Rasberry, Vicki Putnam
  • Kelly Wolgamott ,Melissa Cary, Missy Phipps, and Holly Reed at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Kelly Wolgamott , Melissa Cary, Missy Phipps, Holly Reed
  • Kelly Wolgamott, Holly Reed, Kellie Rasberry, Melissa Cary, and Missy Phipps at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Kelly Wolgamott, Holly Reed, Kellie Rasberry, Melissa Cary, Missy Phipps
  • Kelly Wolgamott, Missy Phipps, Melissa Cary, and Holly Reed at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Kelly Wolgamott, Missy Phipps, Melissa Cary, Holly Reed
  • Clark Knippers and Kersten Rettig at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Kersten Rettig & Clark Knippers 2
  • Kim Gilchrist and Carmen Surgent at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Kim Gilchrist, Carmen Surgent (Event Chairs)
  • Lewis Milbry and Kristen Zerega at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Lewis Milbry & Kristen Zerega
  • Rick and Kathy Miller with Vicki Farris and Eddie Farris at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Rick Miller, Kathy Miller, Vicki Farris, Eddie Farris
  • Teresa Willis and Lynn Baker, Ayesha and Paul Boykin, and Marty and Eric Painter at the Ally's Wish event. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Teresa Willis, Lynn Baker, Ayesha & Paul Boykin, Marty & Eric Painter

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 23

The Archives at Bridwell Library

April 3 - June 30
Tue 23

Texas Modernists

April 5 - May 30
Tue 23

Roughton Galleries Presents ‘Texas Modernists’

April 5 - May 30
Tue 23

James and the Giant Peach

May 5 @ 7:30 pm - May 27 @ 4:30 pm
Tue 23

James and the Giant Peach

May 12 @ 7:30 pm - June 3 @ 4:30 pm