Boots & Salutes

by · August 23, 2017

  • Andy Steingasser and Lili Kellogg at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Andy Steingasser, Lili Kellogg
  • Angela and John Rawlings at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Angela and John Rawlings
  • Casey Gutierrez, Carolyn Anderson, and Lili Kellogg at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Casey Gutierrez, Carolyn Anderson, Lili Kellogg
  • Charles Arnold at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Charles Arnold
  • Christine Volkmer and Andy Steingasser at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Christine Volkmer, Andy Steingasser
  • Chuck Arnold at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Chuck Arnold
  • Dave Halston at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Dave Halston
  • Derek Blake, Wil Welkes, Kevin Dailey, Doris Dailey, and Pam Jackson at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Derek Blake, Wil Welkes, Kevin Dailey, Doris Dailey, Pam Jackson
  • Dominique Collins, Brandy Baxter, and Monica Reilly at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Dominique Collins, Brandy Baxter, Monica Reilly
  • Dr. John Burruss at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Dr. John Burruss
  • Enrique and Maria Nater at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Enrique and Maria Nater
  • (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography) Click "Read more" to view the full gallery.
    EQUEST-5227
  • Jean and Bill Martin at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Jean and Bill Martin
  • Jeff Hensley with Tim and Melinda McDaniel at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Jeff Hensley, Tim and Melinda McDaniel
  • Jessica and Sam Geurkink with Audrey and Kevin Moorison at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Jessica and Sam Geurkink, Audrey and Kevin Moorison
  • Jessica Eatman at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Jessica Eatman
  • Jim Blythe at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Jim Blythe
  • Jocelyn White and Terri Kennedy at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Jocelyn White, Terri Kennedy
  • Joe Lucido and Susannah Denney at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Joe Lucido, Susannah Denney
  • Justin and Cindy Gibson at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Justin and Cindy Gibson
  • Dallas police officers Kirk Carol, Christine Bush, Victor Renteria, Barrick Culp, and Scott Jay at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Kirk Carol, Christine Bush, Victor Renteria, Barrick Culp, Scott Jay
  • Kristina and Phil Whitcomb with Chuck and Beth Thoele at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Kristina and Phil Whitcomb, Chuck and Beth Thoele
  • Lili Kellogg at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Lili Kellogg
  • Lucy Caba and Susannah Denney at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Lucy Caba, Susannah Denney
  • Margrit Wolf and Marlene Dowell at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Margrit Wolf, Marlene Dowell
  • Nancy Hanger and James Foitek at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Nancy Hanger, James Foitek
  • O.Z. and Brenda Helmer at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    O.Z. and Brenda Helmer
  • Robin Lott and Carolyn Anderson at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Robin Lott, Carolyn Anderson
  • Susannah Denney at the Boots & Salutes fundraiser. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Susannah Denney
  • Vietnam Veterans of American 920 Honor Guard. (Photo: Rita Wortham Photography)
    Vietnam Veterans of American 920 Honor Guard

