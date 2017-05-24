Buzz Art Auction for Best Buddies

by · May 24, 2017

  • Host Vodi Cook and Michael Rosen at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Jen Denedera and Lauren Cureton at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Leigh Anne Sinacola and Brittany Ricketts at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Heather Woodard, Joe Guarajardo, Carrie White, and Chris Kimbrough at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Yezenia Garcia and Jon Luis Gonzales at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Emily Parker and Beau Bedford at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Stephanie Epstein and Kseniya Bardabush at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Faye Kinner and Sharyn Casey at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • DJ Souljah performing at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Mason McClesky and Javier Burkley at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Cassie May and Hunter Fatheree at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Keith Braley, Debra Nelson, Kurt Van De Motter, Pam Brock, and Antony Gadd at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Kate McCormick and Jenny Conway at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Catherine Szabuniewicz and Hayley Salyer at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Live Painting by Travis McCann at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Michael Rosen, Tanner Ewing, and Gillian Sarofim at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Jenna Dineen, Heather Sauber, and Laura Risimini at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Adam Jones and Abilee Gilman at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Morgan Lacombe, Ashley Williams, Kelly Meade, Clay Lipscomb, and Sarah Dattola at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Brant Grimes and Jamie Hanscom at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • David Montoya, Delia Rojas, and Amira Duck at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Emma Flores, Katie Chilles, Brooke Price, and Madison Cansler at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Denisa Ulloa and Valerie Chay at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Tom Davis, Georgia Davis, Carey Davis, and David Lawrence at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Carrie Calhoun and Hannah Humphrey at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Carla Rosenberg and Kristin Smith at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Best Buddies Group at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Gulnara and Diana at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Brian Morrison and John Dirba at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Michael Rosen and Travis McCann at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Blake Sullivan, Sammy Mihos, and Scott Cordes at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • David Martin and Greg Asher at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Laura Avila-Cain and Laura Pearson at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • April Bouloy and Jessica Hernandez-Dagola at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
  • Nathan McGough and Alisha Grossman at the Buzz Art Auction. (Photo: Nate Rehlander)
