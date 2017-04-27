Can Do Luncheon Kick Off Event

by · April 27, 2017

  • Chris Kleinert, Ashlee Kleinert, Helen LaKelly Hunt, and Harville Hendrix at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1243
  • Kelcey Hamilto, Beth Thoele, Anne Reeder, and Kristi Francis at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1249
  • Beth Thoele, Kristi Francis, and Kelcey Hamilton at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1257
  • Ashlee and Chris Kleinert with Kelcey Hamilton at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1298
  • Carlin Morris and Meridith Myers at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1401
  • Melanie Myers and Anne Reeder at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1432
  • Chuck Thoele and Katherine Francis at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1465
  • Jim Bennett an Anne Reeder at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1470
  • Meridith and Melanie Myers at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1482
  • Ashlee and Chris Kleinert with Darlene Ellison at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1501
  • Ann Francis Jury, Missy Quintana, Dana Fay, and Kristi Francis at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1509
  • Nerissa Helpenstill and Dustin Holcomb at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1524
  • Milagros and Chela Moros at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1526
  • Barton Duffy and Angela Jones at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1532
  • Tootsies Models at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1535
  • Laura Reeder, Vodi Cook, Chela Moros, Annie Wang, and Kay Weir at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1543
  • Laura Reeder, Beth Thoele, and Tiffany Divisr at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1548
  • Chela Moros and Kristi Francis at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1555
  • Kristi and Katherine Francis at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1574
  • Chris Kleinert and Chuck Thoele at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1595
  • Bianca Sterling and Dorothy Amin Modabberi at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1606
  • Chrystie Trimmell and Angela Jones at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1621
  • Darlene Ellison, Ashlee Kleinert, and Beth Thoele at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1622
  • Angela Jones, Chrystie Trimmell, and Heidi Meier at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1632
  • Darlene Ellison, Beth Thoele, Ashlee Kleinert, and Tucker Enthoven at the Can Do Luncheon kick off. (Photo: Lisa Means Photography)
    PU5A1639

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« April 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Fri 28

‘Stay in Touch’

April 1 - July 1
Fri 28

Dance of Death at SMU Bridwell Library

April 3 - May 20
Fri 28

Dance of Death at Bridwell Library

April 3 - May 20
Fri 28

The Archives at Bridwell Library

April 3 - June 30
Fri 28

Texas Modernists

April 5 - May 30