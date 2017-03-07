Catholic Charities’ 19th Annual Bishop’s Gala

by · March 7, 2017

  • Betty Suellentrop, Bishop Burns, and Steve Suellentrop at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Bishop Burns and Dave Woodyard at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Bishop Burns speaks to the audience at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Bishop Burns speaks to the audience at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • David Martinez, Bishop Burns, and Megan Martinez at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Huey Lewis and the News performs at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Joanie Stephens with Joe and Lisa Lancaster at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Bishop Burns with John and Michelle Stephens at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Mark and Jennifer Gunnin, Leslie and Amy Wehr, Phil and Stacy Blazek with Angela Taken at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Mayor Mike Rawlings, Bishop Burns, and Dave Woodyard at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Gien and Patty Bellinger at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Rebecca Koch, Bishop Burns, and Paul Koch at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Kathy McCarthy, Bishop Burns, and Tom McCarthy at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
  • Tom and Shelly Codd at the 19th Bishop's Gala. (Photo: John Livus)
