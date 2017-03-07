Catholic Charities’ 19th Annual Bishop’s Gala
The 19th annual Bishop’s Gala was held Jan. 28 at the Omni Dallas Hotel with more than 1,000 Catholic Charities supporters in attendance, including the Most Rev. Edward J. Burns and Mayor Mike Rawlings.
Event Chairs Steve and Betty Suellentrop hosted an evening of excitement with an exquisite dinner, live auction, wine and pearl pull, and a performance by legendary rock band Huey Lewis & The News raising more than $1 million to support Catholic Charities’ programs and services.
This was Bishop Burns first public appearance in Dallas; he was be officially installed as Bishop to the Diocese of Dallas on Feb. 9 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Dallas.