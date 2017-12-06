Center for BrainHealth’s Legacy Award Dinner

On Nov. 14, the Center for BrainHealth and its Brain Performance Institute part of The University of Texas at Dallas bestowed Mrs. Margaret McDermott, the iconic Dallas philanthropist and visionary, with the 2017 Legacy Award.

The evening’s speakers included UT Dallas President Dr. Richard Benson and UT Dallas Executive Vice President Dr. Hobson Wildenthal who referred to Mrs. McDermott a “chief executive of a major enterprise of doing wonderful things”.

Center for BrainHealth advisory board chair Debbie Francis introduced a special tribute video celebrating Mrs. McDermott’s positive influence on the city in which Mayor Mike Rawlings said “[Margaret] doesn’t want any credit; she wants to just keep giving back because she feels so thankful”.

Brook Hollow’s ballroom was packed with 260 guests, including former first lady Laura Bush, Margot and Ross Perot, Peggy and Carl Sewell, Jane and Bud Smith, Gene Jones, Edith and Peter O’Donnell, Lyda Hill, Lisa and Kenny Troutt, Stacey and Dan Branch, Gayle and Paul Stoffel, Lisa and Clay Cooley, and Lottye and Bobby Lyle.