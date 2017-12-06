Center for BrainHealth’s Legacy Award Dinner

by · December 6, 2017

  • Bonnie Pitman and Kimber Hartmann. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Bonnie Pitman, Kimber Hartmann (KB)
  • Caren Prothro, Catherine Rose, and Nita Clark. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Caren Prothro, Catherine Rose, Nita Clark (KB)
  • Dan Patterson and Mary McDermott Cook with Linda and Joel Robuck. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Dan Patterson & Mary McDermott Cook, Linda & Joel Robuck (KB)
  • Dr. Dan Krawczyk, Dr. Leanne Young, Dr. Hobson Wildenthal, Dr. Richard Benson, Debbie Francis, and Margaret McDermott. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Front- Debbie Francis, Margaret McDermott; Back- Dr. Dan Krawczyk, Dr. Leanne Young, Dr. Hobson Wildenthal, Dr. Richard Benson (KB)
  • Gayle and Paul Stoffe. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Gayle & Paul Stoffel (KB)
  • Meg, Alan, and Lizzy Miller. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Meg & Alan Miller, Lizzy Miller (KB)
  • Robin and Eric Bennett with Lyda Hill. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Robin & Eric Bennett, Lyda Hill (KB)
  • Wally Stone and Nancy Dedman with Roy and Lynne Sheldon. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Wally Stone, Nancy Dedman, Roy & Lynne Sheldon (KB)
  • Laura Bush and Margaret McDermott. (Photo: ? )
    Laura Bush, Margaret McDermott (JV)
  • Dr. Richard Benson, Margaret McDermott, and Dr. Sandi Chapman. (Photo: ? )
    Dr. Richard Benson, Margaret McDermott, Dr. Sandi Chapman (JV)

