Lisa and Clay Cooley opened their home for Dallas CASA’s Champion of Children Patron Party Nov. 8. The Cooleys’ home was decorated with pumpkins and flowers in muted fall shades of orange, cream and burgundy, and guests enjoyed passed appetizers in bite-sized portions including tiny crab cakes, beef tenderloin and Korean meatballs.

During the Champion of Child Award Dinner at the Fairmont Dallas, the Judge Barefoot Sanders Champion of Children Award was given to the Junior League of Dallas for its commitment and dedication to the lives of children in our community.

Many longtime Dallas CASA supporters were in attendance at the Patron Party, including Sally Hoglund, Sarah Losinger, Debbie Oates and Jim Thompson. The Junior League’s president Jennifer Tobin was also in attendance.