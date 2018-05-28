Children’s Cancer Fund 30th Annual Gala

by · May 28, 2018

  • Abe Kelso, 7, of Rockwall, is escorted by FC Dallas Soccer Player Ryan Hollingshead. (Photo: Thomas Garza)
    _TGP1388
  • Rhonda Sargent Chambers with Scott and Carole Murray. (Photo: Thomas Garza)
    3M9A0198
  • Kaitlyn Johnson, 8, of Royse City, is escorted by Honorary Co-Chair Troy Aikman. (Photo: Thomas Garza)
    3M9A0521
  • Grand Finale of the Fashion Show. (Photo: Thomas Garza)
    3M9A1271
  • Jordan Kahn Orchestra. (Photo: Thomas Garza)
    3M9A1392
  • DJ Tony Romo. (Photo: Thomas Garza)
    3M9A1479
  • Fred Shapiro and Dr. Karen Bradshaw. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0029
  • Myla, Juanika, and Monta Ellis. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0035
  • Anne Davidson and Mark Porter. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0037
  • Jennifer Arthur and John Little. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0044
  • Candice Romo and Hollie Siglin with Becky Lewis. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0048
  • Chiffon Barden and Deon Buchanan. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0050
  • Candice Romo, Jennifer Arthur, and Hollie Siglin. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0071
  • Diane Havens, Jessica Soto, and Desiri Davis. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0080
  • John Gill and Linda Byrne. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0084
  • Ashley and Jerad Romo with Daniella Giglio. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0092
  • Jackie Estes, Miss Texas Margana Wood, and Randy E. Pruett. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0097
  • Marianne and Roger Staubach. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0103
  • Joan and Joe Harrison. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0106
  • Todd Frederick, Carolyn McCommon, and D’Nard Arthur. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0108
  • Lindsey Durrett, Lindsey Fusch, Hollie Siglin, Candice Romo, and Angela Morris. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0113
  • Chris Hanna and Sarah Way. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0121
  • Brooks and Paula Miltenberger. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0123
  • Natalie Swanson, Troy Aikman, and Taylor Swanson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0127
  • Jason and Julianne Evans with Katie and David Walton. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0137
  • Brent Christopher and Michelle Gross. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0147
  • Mac and Kiley Kelly with Lori and Matthew Trent. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0150
  • Shaughn and John Niland. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0152
  • Angela and Grant Morris with Courtney and Matt McKendrick. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0160
  • Nick and Diane DiGiusseppe. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0163
  • Michael and Max Glover with Todd Edmundson and Samantha Vacek. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0174
  • Tyler Hays, Meredith Marceau, Lauren Weddle, and Marcus de la Garza. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0175
  • Justin and JR Whitman with Tony Romo. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0180
  • Justin, Kim Schlegel, and JR Whitman with Candice and Tony Romo. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0190
  • Chris and Hollie Siglin. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0196
  • Chris and Hollie Siglin with Candice and Tony Romo. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0210
  • Dallas Cowboy Quarterback Greats: Dak Prescott, Tony Romo, Roger Staubach, and Troy Aikman. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0242
  • Byron Jones, Dak Prescott, Roger Staubach, Marianne Staubach, Troy Aikman, Tony Romo, Candice Romo, Hollie Siglin, and Jennifer Arthur. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0260
  • Dan and Tully Phillips with Brooke and Andrew Dowdy. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0274
  • Stan Richards and Carol Murphy. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0277
  • Dr. Ken and Millie Cooper. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0279
  • Bobbie Sue and Dr. Phil Williams. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0282
  • Michele Myers, Theodore Laetsch, Mackenzie Frost, and Steve Skapek. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0285
  • Kim Schlegel Whitman and Jamie O’Banion. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0314
  • Karen Borta, CBS 11. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0327
  • Roger Staubach. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0357
  • Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0363
  • Hollie Siglin, Roger Staubach, Candice Romo, and Troy Aikman kick off the Gala. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0415
  • Ray Johnston Band. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0616
  • Jenny Wood and Sheryl Pidgeon. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0635
  • Kellie Rasberry, Big Al Mack, Gala Model and Pediatric Cancer Patient Loryn Ninesling, and Jenna Owens. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0659
  • Roger Staubach escorts Averi Moya. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0675
  • Nory Mae Hearron, 7, of White Oak, is escorted by Amy Vanderoef. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0704
  • DaMarcus Beale, Jr., of Cedar Hill, is escorted by Former Dallas Maverick and current Indiana Pacer Monta Ellis, his wife Juanika, and their daughter Myla. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0746
  • Gabriel Pina, 10, of Garland, is escorted by Medieval Times Red Knight. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0758
  • Caiden Cohens, 6, of Dallas, is escorted by Event Co-Chair Hollie Siglin. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0772
  • Loryn Ninesling, 14, of Leonard, is escorted by KISS FM Crew Big Al Mack, Kellie Rasberry, and Jenna Owen. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0778
  • Elizabeth Flores, 7, of Frisco, is escorted by Miss Texas Margana Wood. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0789
  • Jeslyn Bautista, 14, of Plano, is escorted by Scott Murray. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0806
  • Tanner Vea, 13, or Josephine, is escorted by Children’s Cancer Fund Alums Russell McKeown and John Basham. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0810
  • Braylon Clark, 11, of Longview, is escorted by Garry Brown, producer of “Marvels Agents of Shield” and Melissa Brown, actress and stunt artist. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0835
  • Liam Moon, 8, of Dallas, is escorted by Dallas SWAT. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0855
  • Josiah Torres, 8, of Dallas, is escorted by Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0882
  • Connor Benjamin, 7, or Richardson, is escorted by Dallas Fire Station #19. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0899
  • Isabella Day, 6, of Glenn Heights, is escorted by Belle of Beauty and the Beast. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0913
  • Caroline Duncan, 5, of Southlake, is escorted by Event Co-Chair Candice Romo and Tony Romo. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0950
  • Jayla Glenn, 15, of Sulphur Springs, is escorted by ESPN Commentator Victoria Arlen, para-Olympic swimmer. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0981
  • Jackson Saden, 7, of Flower Mound, is escorted by Mike Crum, skateboarding legend. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0997
  • Zachary Goldminz, 11, of Plano, is escorted by Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Byron Jones, who throws the ball on the runway to Zach, who catches it victoriously. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1015
  • Zachary Goldminz, 11, of Plano, is escorted by Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Byron Jones, who throws the ball on the runway to Zach, who catches it victoriously. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1026
  • Caroline Olaleye, 6, of Frisco, is escorted by Pink Heals Firefighters. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1053
  • Kadron Patterson, 10, of Dallas, is escorted by Batman. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1075
  • Jennifer Arthur and Brent Christopher. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1110
  • Andy Carnahan and Heather Randall. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1251
  • Chris and Dana Crawford. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1270
  • Melbourne and Jamie O’Banion. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1280
  • Candice and Tony Romo. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1295
  • Runway Models Isabella Day and Caroline Duncan with Children’s Cancer Fund Exec. Dir. Jennifer Arthur. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1531
  • Runway Models Isabella Day and Caroline Duncan with Children’s Cancer Fund Exec. Dir. Jennifer Arthur. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1874
  • Caroline Duncan, 5, of Southlake has fun on stage with the Jordan Kahn Orchestra. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1965

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Mon 28

Support St. Jude at RA Sushi All Year Long!

May 1 - December 31
Mon 28

Story of the Year Writing Contest

May 2 - July 27
Mon 28

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

May 4 - June 3
Mon 28

African American Repertory Theater presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson in collaboration with the Dallas Historical Society

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - June 19 @ 7:30 pm
Mon 28

Wind Sculptures in Motion -The Kinetic Art of Lyman Whitaker

May 10 - July 31