“Color Me Texan” Treasure Street chairmen Niven Morgan and Shelby Wagner brought out every guest’s Texan spirit, whether Texas natives or not, at this year’s 22nd annual Treasure Street on Thursday, Oct. 19. From custom cowboy boots to the latest high fashion looks, event attendees put their own spin on the Texas-themed evening under the stars.

Inspired by the care their daughter Nicole received at Scottish Rite Hospital, Dee and Dodge Carter started Treasure Street in 1996 as a way to give back and say thank you. After this year’s event, their philanthropic efforts have raised more than $14 million for the hospital’s patients. Event partners like chairmen Niven Morgan and Shelby Wagner and honorary chairmen Ginny and Randy Bailey help to ensure Treasure Street’s success year after year.