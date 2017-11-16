Color Me Texan

by · November 16, 2017

  • Tony and Kathy Herring. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    Tony Herring, Kathy Herring
  • Shelby Wagner and Niven Morgan. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    Shelby Wagner - Niven Morgan
  • Karl Rathjen with with Ginny and Randy Bailey, Dodge Carter, Niven Morgan, and Shelby Wagner. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0268
  • Shelby Wagner, Nancy Rogers, and Niven Morgan. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0292
  • Karla McKinley, Julie Hawes, Niven Morgan, and Leisa Street. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0532
  • Peggy and Dan Meyer. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    _DAN0779
  • Dee and Dodge Carter. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    Dee Carter - Dodge Carter
  • Mark and Brooke Rogers with Heidi and Mike Pickens. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    Mark Rogers, Brooke Rogers, Heidi Pickens, Mike Pickens
  • Corey and Jennifer Gill. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    Corey Gill, MD, Jennifer Gill
  • Emerlad City Band at the Color Me Texan event. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    Emerlad City Band
  • Dodge Carter with Stacie and Christopher Martin and Dee and Bitsy Carter. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    Dodge Carter, Stacie Martin, Christopher Martin, Dee Carter, Bitsy Carter
  • Ted and Cindy Sparrow with Lisa and Dan Sucato. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    Ted Sparrow, Cindy Sparrow, Lisa Sucato, Dan Sucato
  • Treasure Street attendees take a selfie with Svet the hip-hop violinist. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    RIC_0100
  • Karl and Carolyn Rathjen with Lark Montgomery and Rex Vardeman. (Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Rite Hospital)
    Karl Rathjen, Carolyn Rathjen, Lark Montgomery, Rex Vardeman

