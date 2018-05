Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) hosted a special evening of fond memories, stories and tributes to honor CFT’s dear friend Ruth Collins Sharp Altshuler, (1913-2017). As a premier philanthropist, Mrs. Altshuler will be remembered as a charitable leader and one of the most influential women in Dallas. She helped raise millions of dollars for CFT and many other charitable causes.

Park Cities People E-Newsletter: Leave this field empty if you're human: