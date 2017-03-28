Cowboys and Cowboys Sky Ranch Gala
by Imani Lytle · March 28, 2017
-
Blane Howard performing at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
-
Darren and Tiffany Woodson at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
-
Krista Warren, Rochelle Shore, and Maura Young at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
-
Michael and Kathy Jackson with Betsy and Clyde Jackson at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
-
Michele and Nat Klein at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
-
Mike Ingram, Linda Paulk, and Roger Staubach at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
-
Mike Stoops and his wife at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
-
Pamela Moayedi, Erika Elrod, Bob Murray, and Karen Lucchesi at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
-
Ted and Stephanie Nuce with Julanne and Larry Mahan at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
-
Tiffany Woodson, Ashleigh Pogue, and Megan Paulk at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
-
Tyler and Tiffany Clutts at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
The 10th annual Cowboys and Cowboys Sky Ranch Gala presented by Centurion American welcomed guests Feb. 18 at Gilley’s Dallas.
The Sky Ranch Scholarship Gift Program supports military families and those in public service. It also helps children facing difficult circumstances attend a week of Summer Camp.