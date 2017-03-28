Cowboys and Cowboys Sky Ranch Gala

by · March 28, 2017

  • Blane Howard performing at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Blane Howard
  • Darren and Tiffany Woodson at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Darren and Tiffany Woodson
  • Krista Warren, Rochelle Shore, and Maura Young at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Krista Warren, Rochelle Shore, Maura Young
  • Michael and Kathy Jackson with Betsy and Clyde Jackson at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Michael & Kathy Jackson, Betsy & Clyde Jackson (Highland Park)
  • Michele and Nat Klein at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Michele & Nat Klein
  • Mike Ingram, Linda Paulk, and Roger Staubach at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Mike Ingram, Linda Paulk, Roger Staubach
  • Mike Stoops and his wife at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Mike Stoops & wife
  • Pamela Moayedi, Erika Elrod, Bob Murray, and Karen Lucchesi at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Pamela Moayedi, Erika Elrod, Bob Murray and Karen Lucchesi
  • Ted and Stephanie Nuce with Julanne and Larry Mahan at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Ted and Stephanie Nuce, Julanne and Larry Mahan
  • Tiffany Woodson, Ashleigh Pogue, and Megan Paulk at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Tiffany Woodson, Ashleigh Pogue, Megan Paulk (PLANO)
  • Tyler and Tiffany Clutts at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)
    Tyler & Tiffany Clutts

