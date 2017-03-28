Cowboys and Cowboys Sky Ranch Gala

Blane Howard performing at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)

Darren and Tiffany Woodson at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)

Krista Warren, Rochelle Shore, and Maura Young at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)

Michael and Kathy Jackson with Betsy and Clyde Jackson at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)

Michele and Nat Klein at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)

Mike Ingram, Linda Paulk, and Roger Staubach at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)

Mike Stoops and his wife at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)

Pamela Moayedi, Erika Elrod, Bob Murray, and Karen Lucchesi at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)

Ted and Stephanie Nuce with Julanne and Larry Mahan at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)

Tiffany Woodson, Ashleigh Pogue, and Megan Paulk at the Sky Ranch Gala. (Photos: Sergio Delgado)