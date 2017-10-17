Cowboys Courage House at Happy Hill Farm

The NFL Alumni Association, DFW Chapter, is hosting the annual Flowserve Dallas Cowboys Kickoff Luncheon, as part of their “Caring for Kids” mission. The luncheon will be held August 30th on the field at AT&T Stadium starting with player introductions at 11:30am.

Happy Hill Farm is a fully accredited, Christian boarding and day school. Underprivileged students on scholarship — all with the motivation, determination and ability to pursue higher education and success in life — study within a college-preparatory environment taught from a Christian worldview. Scholarship donations from the private sector are more important than ever. Every gift holds opportunity to allow students to learn, commit, grow and succeed in future endeavors.

The Dallas Cowboys chose a boarding residence on the campus of Happy Hill Farm to receive the designation as their Courage House. Ed Block Courage Houses are a network of homes in 25 NFL cities that provide support and care for kids.

Honorary Chair is Larry Brown, 3-time Super Bowl Champion Dallas Cowboy and MVP of Super Bowl XXX. Brown was drafted by the Cowboys in 1991 and played in the NFL for 8 years.

Jerry Jones is being honored as the Tom Landry Legend Award recipient. This award is given for quality of character, high standards and winning spirit through community efforts. Since Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys, he has led the organization to become one of the top sports franchises in the world. His generosity and community leadership continues to make a difference in so many peoples lives.

This year, the Courage Award honors Jim Maurer as Outstanding Athletic Trainer of the Year. Maurer was awarded the Fain-Cain Memorial Award during the NFL Scouting Combine in March. The award is given to a trainer that best reflects the virtues of a certified trainer and displays the highest level of professionalism. He has been with the Dallas Cowboys for 27 seasons and as Head Athletic Trainer for the past 21 years.

Dallas Cowboys players, coaches and personnel will award their teammates with MVP Defense, MVP Offense and MVP Special Teams honors. Jerry Jones and Coach Jason Garrett will share their thoughts about the upcoming season.

Happy Hill Farm and the Courage House are fortunate to have generous sponsors and corporations that support the Kickoff Luncheon through sponsorships, donations and volunteer time. The generosity and commitment allows Happy Hill Farm to continue education and care for deserving kids.