Dallas Arboretum Women’s Council Literary Symposium Announcement Party

by · September 11, 2017

  • Susan Adzick, Ginger Sager, and Key Weeks. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
    1 susan Adzick, Ginger Sager, Kay Weeks
  • President of the Women's Council, Melissa Lewis and Honorary Chair, Nancy Bierman. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
    2 Melissa Lewis and Nancy Bierman
  • Dorothea Meltzer and Claire Cunningham. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
    3 Dorothea Meltzer and Claire Cunningham
  • Jill Goldberg and Kathy Cothrum. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
    4 Jill Goldberg and Kathy Cothrum
  • Barbara Bigham and Jo Anne McCullough. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
    5 Barbara Bigham, Jo Anne McCullough
  • Walt and Beth Walthall with Elle Cole. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
    6 Walt and Beth Walthall, Elle Cole
  • Susan Adzick and Linda Spina. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
    7 Susan Adzick and Linda Spina
  • Romana Jones, Sharon Barbee and Cynthia Beaird.(Photo: Deborah Brown)
    8 Ramona Jones, Sharon BArbee, Cynthia Beaird
  • Liz Respess and Michelle Mew. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
    9 Liz Respess, Michelle Mew
  • Giana dePaul, Eleanor McClendon Bond and Regina Bruce. (Photo: Deborah Brown)
    10 Giana dePaul, Eleanor McClendon Bond, Regina Bruce

