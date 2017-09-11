Dallas Arboretum Women’s Council Literary Symposium Announcement Party

The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden announced the upcoming 11th annual A Writer's Garden Literary Symposium at a reception Aug. 28 at the home of Ginger and Rod Sager. The theme for this year: "Authentic Texas ... Food and Gardens." This year will also celebrate the Women's Council's 35th anniversary.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Arboretum’s Rosine Hall.

Featured will be Honorary Chair Nancy Bierman and Co-Chairs Kay Weeks and Susan Adzick.

Engaging histories showcasing the cultural influences that shaped the distinct styles of Texas food, heartfelt stories about the farming and ranching families in the forefront of the organic food movement, and personal experiences that celebrate the value of using native plants and flowers in the planned landscape will be presented by:

Jessica Dupuy, Austin, columnist for Texas Monthly and author of “United Tastes of Texas: Authentic Recipes from All Corners of the Lone Star State”;

Pamela Walker, Santa Fe, NM, local farm and food activist, and author of “Growing Good Things to Eat in Texas: Profiles of Organic Farmers and Ranchers across the State”;

Andrea De-Long-Amaya, Austin, director of horticulture at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, garden columnist, and teacher.

A Patron Party for A Writer’s Garden sponsors, patrons, and underwriters is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Oct. 30 at a patron's private residence.

For the past 35 years, the major goal of the Women’s Council has been the development, funding, maintenance, and endowment of A Woman’s Garden, the centerpiece garden of the Dallas Arboretum. Dedicated to the universal spirit of women, it is the only public garden in the nation conceived, built, and funded by the efforts of women. The support of more than 550 members of the nonprofit makes possible the continued improvement and expansion of A Woman’s Garden.

Individual tickets for A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon are $150. For sponsorship and underwriting opportunities, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.womenscouncildallasarboretum.org