Dallas Can Academies Honors Longtime Philanthropists

Dallas Can Academies, a non-profit dropout recovery high school system, honored longtime philanthropists, Janelle and Larry Friedman at the annual Dallas Can Academies Cares for Kids Luncheon on March 2 at The Belo Mansion. The Cares for Kids luncheon is open to the public and annually recognizes individuals who exemplify family and community leadership while benefiting the students who attend the six Dallas Can Academy campuses.

Janelle and Larry Friedman were recognized for their generosity and dedication to helping children overcome obstacles.

Demonstrating early on their commitment to education, family and community, the Friedmans added two young children to their family who were in need of a safe and secure home and raised them along with their own children. The couple has now worked together for 34 years to help children throughout the community.

The Friedmans and their law firm, Friedman & Feiger, have been at the forefront of numerous local charities that benefit children. Each year, the Friedman & Feiger Foundation donates time and fund-raising efforts to notable children’s charities such as Wednesday’s Child, Children’s Medical Center and the Salvation Army’s Gene and Jerry Jones Center for Children. Janelle and Larry Friedman also co-chaired the 100th Anniversary of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

Their law firm also supports the Dallas Legal Community for Seeking Justice and Changing Lives. Friedman & Feiger Attorneys At Law prepares a quarterly newsletter to alert clients and the business community of changes in the law and offers legal strategies to help area businesses succeed.

Proceeds from the 2018 Dallas Can Academies Cares for Kids Luncheon event will benefit the students of the six Dallas Can Academies who seek a second chance and renewed hope of economic independence through a high school education. More than 2,200 Texans Can Academies students earned their high school diplomas in 2017. Texans Can Academies believes a high quality education for all students, especially those who have struggled in a non-traditional high school setting, is the key to ensuring economic independence and success.