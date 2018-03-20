Dallas Can Academies Honors Longtime Philanthropists

by · March 20, 2018

  • Gloria Campos and Shelley Nunley. (Photos: James Edward)
    Gloria Campos and Shelley Nunley
  • Heather Friedman and Shirley Gardner with Ava, Janelle, and Taylor Friedman. (Photos: James Edward)
    Heather Friedman, Shirley Gardner, Ava Friedman, Janelle Friedman and Taylor Friedman
  • James Ponce, Larry and Janelle Friedman, and Richard Marquez. (Photos: James Edward)
    James Ponce, Larry Friedman, Janelle Friedman and Richard Marquez
  • Jay Lombardo, John Harkey Jr., Sheldon Stein, and Larry Friedman. (Photos: James Edward)
    Jay Lombardo, John Harkey Jr., Sheldon Stein and Larry Friedman
  • June Parker, Sharry Hay, and Sally Blanton. (Photos: James Edward)
    June Parker, Sharry Hay and Sally Blanton
  • Liz and Rusty Cooper, Ann Gallant, and Joy and Jeff Phillips. (Photos: James Edward)
    Liz Cooper, Rusty Cooper, Ann Gallant, Joy Phillips and Jeff Phillips
  • Melissa Carter and Shelley Nunley. (Photos: James Edward)
    Melissa Carter and Shelley Nunley
  • Mike and Mary Ann Denton with Bob Feiger. (Photos: James Edward)
    Mike Denton, Mary Ann Denton and Bob Feiger
  • Sheryl and John Holloran. (Photos: James Edward)
    Sheryl and John Holloran
  • Steve and Carol Aaron with Janelle and Larry Friedman. (Photos: James Edward)
    Steve Aaron, Carol Aaron, Janelle Friedman and Larry Friedman
  • Yvette Feiger and Haylee Gibson. (Photos: James Edward)
    Yvette Feiger and Haylee Gibson
  • Bob Feiger and Haylee Gibson. (Photos: James Edward)
    Bob Feiger and Haylee Gibson
  • Carol and Steve Aaron. (Photos: James Edward)
    Carol and Steve Aaron
  • Debra Nelson, Zohreh Salehoun, and Harriet Kelly Gibbe. (Photos: James Edward)
    Debra Nelson, Zohreh Salehoun and Harriet Kelly Gibbe
  • Delia Jasso and Richard Marquez. (Photos: James Edward)
    Delia Jasso and Richard Marquez

