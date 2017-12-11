Dallas CASA Champion of Children Award Dinner

On Nov. 16, a record-breaking crowd of 525 guests packed The Fairmont Dallas for Dallas CASA’s 20th anniversary Champion of Children Award Dinner, which raised more than $500,000 for non-profit organization.

The evening honored the Junior League of Dallas with the Judge Barefoot Sanders Champion of Children Award for its commitment and service to children in our community. The award was presented to League president Jennifer Tobin by Dallas CASA board member Jim Lozier.

Featured speaker Jackie Davis was removed from his biological parents at 18 months told and had a failed adoption at age five before cycling through 14 foster homes before another adoption at age 13. Through it all, he had his Dallas CASA volunteer Marlys Rizos. Jackie’s Dallas CASA volunteer came to represent what he wanted in life. He’s now graduated from the University of North Texas, and received his master’s in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington. Jackie is working as a volunteer supervisor at Dallas CASA, guiding foster children and their volunteer advocates through the same relationships that so altered his own life.