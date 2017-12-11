Dallas CASA Champion of Children Award Dinner

  • Andrea Martin and Judge Kim Cooks. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Larry Dolan and Sandra Teter. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Woody and Mindy McMinn. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Mike Cantrell and Kathleen M. LaValle. (Photo: Lara Bierner Photography)
  • Jim Lozier, Jennifer Tobin, and Christie Carter. (Photo: Lara Bierner Photography)
  • Jim Thompson, Christie Carter, and Greg May. (Photo: Lara Bierner Photography)
  • Shawn and Mavis Ball, Corey and Priscilla Anthony, and Akilah and Mayphus Collins. (Photo: Lara Bierner Photography)
  • Quinton and Kelly Matthews with Christine and Jonathan Bassham. (Photo: Lara Bierner Photography)
  • Mark Berg and Jim Lozier. (Photo: Lara Bierner Photography)
  • Hannah and Greg May. (Photo: Lara Bierner Photography)
  • Amanda and CJ Cacheris. (Photo: Lara Bierner Photography)
  • Kerry and Teresa Scott. (Photo: Lara Bierner Photography)
  • Larry and Joan Dolan. (Photo: Lara Bierner Photography)
  • Jackie Davis. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Kathleen M. LaValle. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Kathleen M. LaValle and John Gibson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Cooking ducks to celebrate the JLD Kids in the Kitchen program. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Larry Matthews and Jackie Davis. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • John and Laura Losinger with Pricilla and Corey Anthony. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Alison Malone and Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Hudson Weichsel, Beverly Dealy, Christie Carter, and Pam Busbee. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Sarah Losinger, Emily Canete, and Alan Losinger. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Junior League of Dallas attendees. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Judge Derrick John Morrison, Judge Cheryl Lee Shannon, and Kathi Morrison. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Cynt and Kenneth Marshall, with Donna Taliaferro-Freeman. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
