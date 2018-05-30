Dallas CASA Classic Raises $1.74 Million

by · May 30, 2018

  • Golfers warming up at the Brookhaven Country Club. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    ATT 4.30.18_Marty Perlman (15).W
  • (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    ATT 4.30.18_Marty Perlman (126).W
  • Kathleen M. LaValle of Dallas CASA. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    ATT 4.30.18_Marty Perlman (220).W
  • Corey Anthony, AT&T Senior Vice President. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    ATT 4.30.18_Marty Perlman (226).W
  • Chance Monroe, Goldman Sachs Managing Director. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    Goldman 4.30.18 Nate Bednarz (71).W
  • Goldman Sachs volunteers. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    Goldman 4.30.18 Nate Bednarz (168).W
  • Will Monroe and Chance Monroe with friends. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    Goldman 4.30.18 Nate Bednarz (476).W
  • Team celebrating. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    Goldman 4.30.18 Nate Bednarz (551).W
  • Steve Jenkins and Kathleen M. LaValle. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    Goldman 4.30.18 Nate Bednarz (849)_Steve Jenkins
  • Jim Lozier, Jackie Davis, Mark Berg, Tim Dove, and Kerry Scott. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    Pioneer 4.30.18 Nate Bednarz (64).W
  • (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    Pioneer 4.30.18 SandsWeems (111).W
  • John Lindsay, John Chisholm, Thaddeus Owens, and Tim Dove, Pioneer President and CEO. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    Pioneer 4.30.18 SandsWeems (167).W2
  • Kathleen M. LaValle and Mark Berg. (Courtesy Dallas CASA)
    Pionner CASA Classic 4.30.18 RL (131).C

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 30

Support St. Jude at RA Sushi All Year Long!

May 1 - December 31
Wed 30

Story of the Year Writing Contest

May 2 - July 27
Wed 30

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

May 4 - June 3
Wed 30

African American Repertory Theater presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson in collaboration with the Dallas Historical Society

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - June 19 @ 7:30 pm
Wed 30

Wind Sculptures in Motion -The Kinetic Art of Lyman Whitaker

May 10 - July 31