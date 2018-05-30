Dallas CASA Classic Raises $1.74 Million

AT&T, Goldman Sachs, and Pioneer Natural Resources joined forces April 30 to host the Dallas CASA Classic, a charity golf tournament that this year contributed $1.74 million for the abused and neglected children Dallas CASA serves.

Tournament sponsors presented a check for $1.74 million that Dallas CASA will use to recruit, train and supervise community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children. With the financial support of the Dallas CASA Classic, Dallas CASA was able to recruit and train a record-breaking 443 new volunteers in 2017, allowing the nonprofit to serve three out of four children living in protective care. Since its inception in 1997, the Dallas CASA Classic has raised $17.9 million for the children Dallas CASA serves.

The tournament, which drew 700 golfers from around the country, is the largest single-day, non-PGA golf fundraiser in the country. Held simultaneously at Brookhaven Country Club and the Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas, the tournament featured a full day of golf with both morning and afternoon sessions.