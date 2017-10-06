Dallas CASA Voices for a Cause

Dallas CASA’s Voices for a Cause, held on Sept. 14 at The Rustic, provided an evening of entertainment with a concert under the stars. The concert netted $6,640 for Dallas CASA.

Dallas CASA board member Dave Kroencke’s band "Signed Out" opened for Texas Country artist Brandon Rhyder. Young Professionals President, Jonathan Bassham, gave a final plug for North Texas Giving Day.

Presenting sponsors was PCORE Exploration & Production II / Mark Hiduke. Other sponsors included Linda and Rob Swartz, Sewell Automotive, Accelerate Resources, and Christine and Jonathan Bassham.