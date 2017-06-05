Dallas Junior Forum 40th Anniversary & Spring Luncheon

by · June 5, 2017

  • Vanessa and Gary Hoffman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    CBS_0026
  • Vanessa Hoffman and Mary Cartwright, and Gay Nassri at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    CBS_0034
  • DJF Past Presidents - Back row: (left to right) Jamie Isbell, Julie Sheridan, Valerie McMahan, and Mary Cartwright. Front row: (left to right) Vanessa Hoffman, Joan Oxford, Carol Gregston, Leah Margerison, Vicki Olson, Marianna Thiebaud, Ann W. Jones, Sheila Moore, and Kristin Parrino. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    CBS_0132
  • Boys from Jesuit College Preparatory in Dallas volunteer each year at the luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    CBS_0135
  • Ali Mikles and Kim Schlegel Whitman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    CBS_0162
  • Book signing with Kim Schlegel Whitman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    CBS_0168
  • Kim Schlegel Whitman visits with Joy Meletio and Julia Kanneman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    CBS_0186
  • Pat Desmond, Linda Randall, and Bebe Wendell at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0013
  • Kay Trapp, Lexia Allen, and Mary Cartwright at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0015
  • Diana Melendez, Nancy Malooly, Bryan Starnes, and Helen Curtis at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0021
  • Jeff and Sherri Hetler with Mary Lou and Forney Fleming at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0027
  • Forney Fleming and David Cartwright at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0031
  • Marilyn Hearne and Sandra Doll at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0032
  • David and Mary Cartwright at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0036
  • Corky Pledger, Maureen Anderson, and Janeva Longacre at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0050
  • Sue Greta and Marla Nunally at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0063
  • Kathy Miller and Candy Carby at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0066
  • Janice Whitehill, Sue Ragsdale, Royce Cooper, Linda DeFee, and Linda McCarthy at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0067
  • Laurie Jones, Shirley Worford, Monte McCarter, and Ann Shelton at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0071
  • Kaylan VanPelt, Rebecca Trejo, and Cindy Shafer at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0075
  • The silent auction section at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0085
  • Julia Kanneman and Joy Meletio at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0095
  • Heather Ormand and Andrew Snow at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0101
  • Mary Lou Fleming, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, and Mary Cartwright at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0122
  • Robin Skinner and Ashlee Kleinert at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0148
  • Kim Schlegel Whitman and Ashlee Kleinert at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0151
  • Rhona Streit, Diane Valek, Liz Barber, and Cindy May at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0154
  • Jane McGarry and Kim Schlegel Whitman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0159
  • Melissa Bellan, Jessica Vick, and Amanda Johnson at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0173
  • DeeAnn Spencer and Gail Coil at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0180
  • Suzanne Palmlund, Gary Hoffman, and Barbara McDaniel at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0188
  • Ashley Brown, Tammy Oliver, Ann McKinley, and Katie Pedigo at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0193
  • Jane McGarry speaking at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0222
  • Keynote speaker Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0416
  • Keynote speaker Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at the Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon. (Photo: Blake Photography)
    DSC_0549

