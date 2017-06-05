Dallas lifestyle expert, author and philanthropist Kimberly Schlegel Whitman spoke to a full ballroom of volunteers, philanthropists, and nonprofits with the story of her grandmother whom she remembers fondly for always doing for others.

Whitman provided the keynote address titled, “Adventures in Philanthropy: How Trying To Give Back Changed My Life And Career,” at the Dallas Junior Forum 40th Anniversary spring luncheon on April 26, at the Belo Mansion and Pavilion. Luncheon chair was Mary Cartwright, and WFAA’s Jane McGarry served as mistress of ceremonies.

The Dallas Junior Forum (DJF), a non-profit volunteer organization for women in North Texas that employs no paid staff, is one of nine chapters of Junior Forum, Inc. – Texas based service organizations originating in Houston in 1959. DJF was founded in 1977 to create greater interest in civic, educational and philanthropic endeavors in the North Texas community through volunteer work focused on children, families and the elderly.