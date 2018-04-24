Hundreds of Stars fans turned out for the 19th annual Dallas Stars Casino Night at Park Place Lexus Plano. The event raised $350,000, making it one of the most successful Casino Nights in its 19-year history for the Dallas Stars Foundation. The Star-studded event featured the entire Stars hockey team serving as casino dealers, including players, coaches, play-by-play announcers, and front office staff.

“Casino Night is our largest annual fundraiser for the Dallas Stars Foundation,” said Grady Raskin, Executive Director of the Dallas Stars Foundation. “Because of the generosity of our fans and sponsors like Park Place Lexus, we are able to support many different initiatives that make our community a better place to live. The long-term impact for the kids in our community is what pushes us to raise much needed funds.”

DJ S.O.U.L Jah entertained the crowd as fans bid on a selection of autographed memorabilia, including jerseys from current and former Dallas Stars players, as well as unique experience packages such as the opportunity to travel with the Stars team to an away game. Guests enjoyed a delicious buffet from III Forks Steakhouse, Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Tastings and a diamond bar provided by J. Patrick Diamonds, Inc.

“Park Place Dealerships is proud of our long-standing relationship with the Dallas Stars Foundation,” said Jordan Case, President of Park Place Lexus. “Our clients always have a great time and enjoy the exclusive access to the Stars players and coaches. The players always seem to be having just as much fun as their fans. The money raised helps the Dallas Stars Foundation help kids throughout North Texas.”

The Dallas Stars Foundation focuses its efforts on providing support to the children in the community through youth hockey programs, youth engagement, and health and education.

Ken Schnitzer founded Park Place Dealerships in 1987 with a single Mercedes-Benz dealership on Oak Lawn. Today, Park Place Dealerships employs more than 2,100 people and operates 16 full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Lotus, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, McLaren, and Maserati. A new Porsche dealership will open in Grapevine this summer.