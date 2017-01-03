Dallas Symphony’s 70th

-
Past DSOL presidents: front row, Patsy Donosky, Carolyn New, Sharon Ballew, Cyndi Hudgins, Anita Sampels, Dixie Marshall, and Mari Epperson; back row, Sandy Secor, Patricia Copps, Jo Anne McCullough, Melissa Lewis, Sharon Walker, Dolores Barzune, Marena Gault, Ginger Sager, and Deborah Brown. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Steering Committee: Melissa Lewis, Mari Epperson, Sharon Popham, and Pam Neubauer. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Honorary Chair Sandye Mailandt with granddaughter Celi and DSOL President Sandy Secor. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Marena Gault and Sherwood Wagner at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Darlene Ellison models fashions by Stanley Korshak at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Jolie Humphrey at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Young String Performer Jordan Rhyne performing at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Emma Kinard with her mom at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Venise Stuart and Jill Goldberg at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Donna Arp Weitzman, Betty Jean Willbanks, Ginny Tigue, and Terri Gill at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Sarah Hardin, Elizabeth Rois-Mendez, Barbara Gary, and Michelle Mew at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Patricia Armstrong, Katherine Smethie, Rene Farren, and Mary Jo Lincicome at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Dixie Marshall, Linda Ivy, and Nell Broughton at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Anne Leary and Ann Mills at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Judy Dryden, Sharon Gleeson, and Susan Cooper at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Michelle Miller Burns, Melissa Lewis, and James Leffler at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
-
Paige Elliott, Sarah Hardin, and Amanda Waring at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)