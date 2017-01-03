Dallas Symphony’s 70th

by · January 3, 2017

  • Past DSOL presidents: front row, Patsy Donosky, Carolyn New, Sharon Ballew, Cyndi Hudgins, Anita Sampels, Dixie Marshall, and Mari Epperson; back row, Sandy Secor, Patricia Copps, Jo Anne McCullough, Melissa Lewis, Sharon Walker, Dolores Barzune, Marena Gault, Ginger Sager, and Deborah Brown. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    1-past-presidents
  • Steering Committee: Melissa Lewis, Mari Epperson, Sharon Popham, and Pam Neubauer. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    2-committee
  • Honorary Chair Sandye Mailandt with granddaughter Celi and DSOL President Sandy Secor. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    3-sandy-celi-mailandt-sandy-secor
  • Marena Gault and Sherwood Wagner at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    4-marena-gault-sherwood-wagner
  • Darlene Ellison models fashions by Stanley Korshak at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    5-darlene-ellison
  • Jolie Humphrey at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    6-jolie-humphrey
  • Young String Performer Jordan Rhyne performing at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    8-jordan-rhyne
  • Emma Kinard with her mom at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    9-emma-kincaid-mom
  • Venise Stuart and Jill Goldberg at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    10-venise-stuart-and-jill-goldberg
  • Donna Arp Weitzman, Betty Jean Willbanks, Ginny Tigue, and Terri Gill at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    11-donna-arp-weitzman-betty-jean-wilbanks-ginny-tigue-terri-gill
  • Sarah Hardin, Elizabeth Rois-Mendez, Barbara Gary, and Michelle Mew at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    12-sarah-hardin-elizabeth-rois-mendez-barbara-gary-michelle-mew
  • Patricia Armstrong, Katherine Smethie, Rene Farren, and Mary Jo Lincicome at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    13-patricia-armstrong-katherine-smethie-rene-farren-mary-jo-lincicome
  • Dixie Marshall, Linda Ivy, and Nell Broughton at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    14-dixie-marshall-linda-ivy-and-nell-broughton
  • Anne Leary and Ann Mills at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    15-anne-leary-ann-mills
  • Judy Dryden, Sharon Gleeson, and Susan Cooper at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    16-judy-dryden-sharon-gleeson-susan-cooper
  • Michelle Miller Burns, Melissa Lewis, and James Leffler at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    17-michelle-miller-burns-melissa-lewis-and-james-leffler
  • Paige Elliott, Sarah Hardin, and Amanda Waring at the DSOL event. (Photo by Chuck Clark)
    18-paige-elliott-sarah-hardin-and-amanda-waring

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« January 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Wed 04

Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo

December 6, 2016 @ 9:00 am - February 28, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Wed 04

Trains at NorthPark

December 7, 2016 - January 8, 2017
Wed 04

Holiday at the Arboretum

December 7, 2016 @ 8:00 am - January 8, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 04

Dance of Death at SMU Bridwell Library

December 16, 2016 @ 8:00 am - May 20, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Wed 04

2nd Annual Holiday Quarterback Mini Camp

December 26, 2016 @ 4:30 pm - January 13, 2017 @ 7:00 pm