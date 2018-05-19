Dallas Women’s Foundation Honors for Leadership and Service

Dallas Women’s Foundation held its Leadership Forum & Awards Dinner, presented by AT&T, on April 19 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The Foundation honored six exceptional women: four received the Maura Women Helping Women Awards, and two received the Young Leader Award, presented by Capital One. The dinner was co-chaired by community and business leaders, Effie Dennison and Jan Sharry.

Dennison, who has received the Maura award, welcomed the sold out ballroom of 700 attendees. “I am always in awe of the great things accomplished by each year’s Maura and Young Leader Award recipients. From the outstanding work of our award recipients to our groundbreaking keynote speaker, tonight is designed to inspire and to motivate all of us to make a commitment, to do our part and to make sure that more women and girls have the opportunity to lead.”

Dallas Women’s Foundation is the largest regional women’s fund in the world. It is a trusted leader in advancing positive social and economic change for women and girls. The Foundation was built on the belief that when you invest in a woman, there is a ripple effect that benefits her family, her community and her world.