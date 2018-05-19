Dallas Women’s Foundation Honors for Leadership and Service

by · May 19, 2018

  • Group shot. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    1 KBP_1019
  • Thear Sy Suzuki and Cheryl Mayo Williams. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Women's Foundation
  • Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Brooke López, Stephanie Jeffery, and Vanessa Bouché, Ph.D. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Women's Foundation
  • Monica McCray, Jocelyn D. Kidd, and Tracey Nash-Huntley. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Women's Foundation
  • Jeff and Jessica Waugh. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Women's Foundation
  • Brooke López and Aylin Segura. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    Dallas Women's Foundation
  • Brooke López, Stephanie Jeffery, Vanessa Bouché, Ph.D. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0097
  • Jan Sharry and Effie Dennison. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0159
  • Brenda L. Jackson, Nina Tassler, Jan Sharry, Effie Dennison, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0247
  • Kirk and Ellenore Baker. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0297
  • Ashlee Kleinert with Ray and Nancy Ann Hunt. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0332
  • Michael and Marissa Horne. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0371
  • Ellenore Baker, Nina Tassler, and Caren K. Lock. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0397
  • Ray and Nancy Ann Hunt with Gail and Dr. Gerald Turner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0406
  • Rachel Kutz, Jennifer Fitzmaurice, Jennifer Asplund, and Exa Whiteman. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0456
  • Neena Newberry and Zeenat Sidi. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0464
  • Marilyn Mansfield, Cynthia Mickens Ross, and Dr. Stephen Mansfield. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0486
  • Jennifer Biry, Tracy Merzi, and Holly Reed. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0495
  • Gail Griswold and Mirjam Kirk. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0542
  • Cheryl Alston and Caren Lock. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0564
  • Laura Estrada, Cecilia McKay, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, and Cynthia Gonzalez. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0572
  • Gail and Dr. Gerald Turner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0582
  • Shawn Wills, Regina Montoya, State Rep. Helen Giddings, and Ann Margolin. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0600
  • Retta Miller, Margaret Jordan, and Dee Rockman. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0604
  • Pat and Pete Schenkel with Caren Prothro. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0617
  • Kim Robinson, Wendy Messman, Denise Long, Morgan Kennedy, Alesia Coffman, Abi Ferrin, and Annette Watkins. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0623
  • Brenda L. Jackson and Arcilia C. Acosta. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0995
  • Nina Tassler. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1529
  • Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Nina Tassler, and A. Shonn Brown. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_1745

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Latest in Education

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sat 19

Support St. Jude at RA Sushi All Year Long!

May 1 - December 31
Sat 19

Story of the Year Writing Contest

May 2 - July 27
Sat 19

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

May 4 - June 3
Sat 19

The Meeting by Jeff Stetson

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - May 19 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 19

African American Repertory Theater presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson in collaboration with the Dallas Historical Society

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - June 19 @ 7:30 pm