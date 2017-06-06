Dallas Women’s Foundation Leadership Awards Dinner

-
Roslyn Dawson Thompson and Carla Harris at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Laura V. Estrada and Cheryl Alston at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Francis Griffin Brown and Ginny Whitehill at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Vivian Castleberry and Hind El Saadi El Jarrah at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Carine M. Feyton and Chad Wick at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Ellenore Knight Baker, Gwen McKinney, Barby Crabtree, Joan Mason, Sallie Behnke, and Katie Sando at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Roslyn Dawson Thompson and Maura McNiel at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
DeAdrian Maddox, Suzanne Davis, and Karey Bowens at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Yami Acosta, Clarissa Benevides, Sheriff Lupe Valdez, Cristina McDonald, Johanna Martinez, and Laura Ramirez at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Cynthia Nwaubani and Bryan Milner at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Frances Griffin and Felton Brown at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Kay Cole, Charlotte Taft, and Regina Montoya at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Paul Hermann, Julia Dodd, Madeline McClure, and Ann Margolin at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Craig Grucza, Bonnie Clinton, Roslyn Dawson Thompson, and Caren K. Lock at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Laura Nordman and Haley Muse at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Barby Crabtree and Lileen Coulloudon at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Mark Canty and Dana Schinzel at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Angela Ross, Natalie Marshall, Carla Harris, Cheryl Alston, Erika Kelly, and Trisha Cunningham at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Christina Cheng, Juanita Harris, and Emily Chin at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Adlene Harrison and Susie Marshall at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
A. Shonn Brown, Sheryl Maas, and Veree Brown at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Elba Garcia, Sheriff Lupe Valdez, and Madeline McClure at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Mildred Carrethers and Barbara Lord Watkins at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Roy Alston, Carla Harris, and Cheryl Alston at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Juanita Harris, Mariana Medina, and Shelli Cassel at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Rose Broussard and Adrienne Brown at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Betty Suellentrop and Ellenore Knight Baker at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Kim Cummings, Sara Madsen Miller, Radhika Zaveri, and Cheryl Alston at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Michele Langenberg, Elissa Plotsky, and Sally Longroy at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Michelle Thomas and Barbara Lord Watkins at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Michelle Thomas and Cathy Moffitt at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Eddie Bernice Johnson and Mateo Magdaleno at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Laura Gardiner and Lisa Simmons at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Eddie Bernice Johnson and Adlene Harrison at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Ellenore Knight Baker, A. Shonn Brown, and Hilda Galvan at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Amy Ooi, Tonya Parker, and Wei Wei Jeang at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
The Ladies of American Airlines at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
The Ladies of Capital One at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Carla Harris at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Margot Murphy and Laura V. Estrada at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Krissy Turner, Jennifer Evans Morris, and Jennifer Biry at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Nour Jarrah, Cynthia Nwaubani, Barbara Materka, Madeline McClure, Frances Griffin-Brown, Maura McNiel, Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Vivian Castleberry, Virginia Whitehill, Sheriff Lupe Valdez, and Hind El Saadi El Jarrah at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
Ellenore Knight Baker, Cynthia Nwuabani, Hind El Saadi El Jarrah, Cheryl Alston, Laura V. Estrada, Sheriff Lupe Valdez, Tonya Parker, Madeline McClure, Brenda L. Jackson, Roslyn Dawson Thompson, and Zeenat Sidi at the Forum and Awards Dinner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)