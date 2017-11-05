Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 32nd Annual Luncheon

by · November 5, 2017

  • Jennifer Biry, Lael Brodsky, and Jane Hurst. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    1 - Biry, Brodsky, Hurst
    Dallas Womens Foundation Luncheon
  • Dallas Women’s Foundation Board of Directors. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    2 - Board
  • Evan, Ryan, Shonn, Lily, and Clarence Brown. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    3 -Browns
  • Tricia Miller, Becky Bruder, and Fay Lidji. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    4 - Bruder, Tricia
  • Keynote speaker, Dr. Hope Jahren. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    5 Dr. Jahren
  • Dr. Carine Feyten, Nancy Ann Hunt, Lisa Simmons, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    6 -Feyten, Hunt, Simmons, RDT
  • Lois Finkelman, and Representative, Linda Koop. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    7 - Finkelman, Koop
  • Dawn Hooper, Gwen McKinney, and Rachel Vinson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    8 -Hooper, McKinney, Vinson
  • Sarah Losinger and Lisa Simmons. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    9a Sarah Losinger Lisa Simmons
  • Maria Mendez, Caren Lock, and Laura Nieto. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    10- Mendez, Lock and Nieto
  • Lisa Montgomery and Bonnie Clinton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    11 - Montgomery, Clinton
  • William, Lisa, and Marvin Singleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    12 - Singletons
  • Dr. Hope Jahren with Young Women’s Preparatory Network’s Irma Rangel students. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Roslyn Dawson Thompson and Lynn McBee with Young Women’s Preparatory Network’s Irma Rangel students. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Dr. Hope Jahren and Koshi Dhingra. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    15 - Jahren and Koshi
  • Sara Duran and Jane Hurst. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    16 - Duran and Hurst
  • Joyce Goss, Selwyn Rayzor, Rachel Vinson, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    17 - Goss, Rayzor, Vinson, Dawson
  • Ellenore Knight Baker, Angela Crates, Shonn Brown, and Lisa Singleton. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    18 - Baker, Crates, Brown, Singleton
  • Shawna Wilson and Laura Baldwin. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    19 - Wilson_Baldwin
  • Shonn Brown, Dr. Hope Jahren, John Holt, Lisa Singleton, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Dr. Hope Jahren at the Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 32nd Annual Luncheon. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    21 - Dr. Hope Jahren
  • Nancy Ann Hunt and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    22 Nancy Ann Hunt Roslyn Dawson Thompson
  • Jan Hart Black, Connie Beck, and Rena Pederson. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    24 Jan Hart Black Connie Beck Rena Pederson
  • Roslyn Dawson Thompson at the Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 32nd Annual Luncheon. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    25 - Roslyn Dawson Thompson
  • Laran O'Neill, Sally Dutter, and Holly Hassmann. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
    26 Laran O'Neill Sally Dutter Holly Hassmann
  • Dr. Laura Freeman and Billie Bryant Schultz. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
  • Hannah Fagadau, Sarah Miller, Stephanie Bernal, Joyce Goss, and Lindsay Billingsley. (Photo: Steve Foxall)
