On Dec. 5 at Times Ten Cellars, Dallas Women’s Foundation’s XIX Society members gathered for their annual holiday party and to present a $30,000 check to Jonathan’s Place, whose mission is to provide safe places, loving homes and promising futures for abused and neglected children, teens and young adults.

The XIX Society—named for Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 19 founders—is the Foundation’s annual giving society for women and men of all backgrounds who are passionate about the Foundation’s mission and want to support concrete solutions to improve the lives of women and girls. XIX Society members have the opportunity to hear about important topics and issues facing women and girls at quarterly breakfast club meetings, attend the Foundation’s signature women’s philanthropy education workshops, and join together for bus tours to visit Foundation grantees. A special benefit of being a member is the ability to vote on which organization receives the XIX Society grant each year.

Wendy Messmann, XIX Society steering committee co-chair, said, “We have had a remarkable year with incredible growth in our service and philanthropy for women and girls. We have all played a role in making a difference through our collective impact as XIX Society members, so thank you for your support.”

Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Foundation president and CEO, thanked Wendy for her leadership and members for their partnership. She also announced that Bonner Allen, a Foundation board member, will co-chair the XIX Society steering committee in 2018.

Melanie Carroll, Jonathan’s Place chief development officer, gave the history of Jonathan’s Place and thanked the XIX Society and Dallas Women’s Foundation for the generous grant.