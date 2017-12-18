Dallas Women’s Foundation’s XIX Society

by · December 18, 2017

  • Marsha Beasley, Roslyn Dawson Thompson, and Maria Cristina Esteves-Jaramillo. (Courtesy photo)
  • Shawn Wills and Katrina Watland. (Courtesy photo)
  • Barbara T. Crabtree, Ava Norris, and Sara Grenier. (Courtesy photo)
  • Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Wendy Messmann, and Barbara Lord Watkins. (Courtesy photo)
  • Schermisia Jones, Ashley Lindsay, and Shana Alegria. (Courtesy photo)
  • Kristyn Senters, Erica H. Anderson, and DeAndria Maddox. (Courtesy photo)
  • Kimberly Bader, Wendy Messmann, Roslyn Dawson Thompson, and Melanie Carroll. (Courtesy photo)
  • Bonner Allen and Wendy Messmann. (Courtesy photo)
  • XIX Society Group. (Courtesy photo)
