Day at the Races Kick Off

On March 8, The Conservancy kicked off its 10th annual Day at the Races Kentucky Derby event with Board members, sponsors and patrons at Starpower in Uptown. President and CEO of The Conservancy Gay Donnell and staff members Jane Brecunier and Susan Finlay greeted guests upon arrival.

Guests mixed, mingled and browsed Starpower’s impressive collection of home theater equipment, including theater seating with ultra-real motion response simulation while enjoying Woodford Reserve Mint Juleps along with GH Mumm Champagne, selections from Lakewood Brewing and hors d’oeuvres.

Day at the Races, which will take place Saturday, May 5, from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Arlington Hall at Oak Lawn Park. Guests will enjoy live and silent auctions, a restaurant gift card pull, a new reverse raffle, and of course, a simulcast of the Kentucky Derby.

This event celebrates the 144th Run for the Roses and benefits the beautification and thoughtful development of Arlington Hall and Oak Lawn Park. Ladies and gentlemen are encouraged to don their best Kentucky Derby Style and take part in the competitions for Best Dressed Man, Woman, Couple and Best Hat.