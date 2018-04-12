Day at the Races Kick Off

by · April 12, 2018

  • Annette Ponce, Jane Brecunier, and Beth Easton. (Photo: George Fiala )
    D012
  • Co-Chairs Sean March and Lauren Ives. (Photo: George Fiala)
    D022
  • Gay Donnell, Kirsten Swanson, and Katie Crnuovich. (Photo: George Fiala)
    D027
  • Lauren Almond, Holly Katherine, and Susan Finley. (Photo: George Fiala)
    D046
  • Anne DeFilippo and Petrushka Disckson. (Photo: George Fiala)
    D050
  • Erik Bohdan and Francesco Mainetti. (Photo: George Fiala)
    D052
  • Otis and Carmaleta Felton. (Photo: George Fiala)
    D055
  • Dominique Patton and Julie O’Brien. (Photo: George Fiala)
    D083

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Thu 12

Three African American Bishops of the United Methodist Church

March 1 - April 27
Thu 12

20th Annual Young Masters Exhibition

March 1 - April 15
Thu 12

The Thomas J. Harrison Bible Collection

March 2 - May 4
Thu 12

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

March 4 - June 3
Thu 12

Inspired by Vision

March 15 @ 11:00 am - April 15 @ 5:00 pm