DCAC Aim for Advocacy

Sporting and outdoor enthusiasts gathered at the Aim for Advocacy event, held on Aug. 25 at the Dallas Gun Club, to support Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center's (DCAC) mission to provide hope and healing for severely abused children in Dallas County.

Along with competing in a friendly and challenging 13-station clay-shooting tournament just in time for dove season, sponsors and their teams enjoyed a catered lunch, a raffle of luxury recreational items, and a live auction of unique experience packages for fishers and hunters.

Aim for Advocacy raises more than $120,000 each year in support of DCAC.