DCAC Aim for Advocacy

by · September 13, 2017

  • Paul Paleracio, Jeff Maynard, John Corn, Daniel Corn. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Scott Cullins, Steve Rado, Greg Morris, and Todd Foster. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Adam Greenway, Mike Giffin, Matt Mazzucchi, and Drew Koecher. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Jay McGee, Brandon Perdue, Larry David, and Kyle Marsh. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Ryan Lavalley, Michael Kersey, James Devereaux, and Justin Wells. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Brian George, Matt Williams, Jason Hanna, and Lance Lewis. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Don Pelky, Ryan Sienty, Kevin Grothues, and Adam Wruck. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Greg Murff, Mike Rizkal, Doug Garrett, Jerry Frankson, Clay Dalheim, Hugh Fowler, and Brian Farragut. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Casey Jones, Brent McNeme, Kyle Bramlett, and Drew Landis. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Dan Lombardo, Ellen Hatcher, Kristen Howell. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • The Aim for Advocacy sporting tournament, hosted at the Dallas Gun Club. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Sarah Burns, Murphey Sears, Kristen Howell, Lynn Davis. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Travis Mears (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Travis Mears (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Scott Breitkreutz (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • TXU Energy Volunteers at the Aim for Advocacy clay shooting tournament. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Heather Ormand, Jason Ormand, Diana Ormand, Jack Ormand. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Lynn Davis, Dallas Children's Advocacy Center's president and CEO. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Sarah Burns and John James. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • Lynn Davis and Dean McCurry. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
  • John James, Mike Rizkal, and Doug Garrett. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
Events Calendar

A Conversation With A Living Legend

September 14 @ 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
A Night for Nexus

September 14 @ 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Voices for a Cause, Dallas CASA Benefit Concert

September 14 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Dallas Institute’s Ben Franklin Circle

September 15 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Richard Hickam: Expressions of Color

September 16 - October 21