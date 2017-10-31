Del Frisco’s 5K

Oct. 21 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group based in Southlake, Texas hosted its 4th annual 5K walk/run benefiting CitySquare. 500+ runners helped raise more than $70K for CitySquare to use toward their efforts to fight poverty throughout North Texas.

For three decades, CitySquare has led the charge to fight hunger, improve health, secure housing and build hope among our neighbors struggling to escape poverty. The organization’s 17 unique programs have a direct impact on more than 30,000 neighbors in Dallas each year.

The event included a 5K run and a 1 mile fun run for kids. The 5K was timed using state-of-the-art ChronoTrack timing systems. The ChronoTrack system uses a disposable tag, called D-Tag which allows runners to walk away from the finish without needing to return tags.

Participants ran and walked the five-kilometer racecourse along the Katy Trail in Uptown Dallas. The race started and finished at the Double Eagle Steak House in Uptown at McKinney & Olive.