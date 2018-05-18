DIFFA/Dallas Unveils Select Jackets

On April 19, DIFFA/Dallas hosted an exclusive preview party at Traffic LA at The Joule Hotel to reveal select jackets for House of DIFFA: Alter Ego. The fashionable event, presented by Gensler, provided guests with a first-hand look at some of the stunning jackets in this year’s Collection. DJ Steffi Burns set the mood with her popular tunes while the evening’s guests were dazzled by jackets displayed throughout the room and on models.

