DIFFA/Dallas Unveils Select Jackets

by · May 18, 2018

  • (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    DIFFA-Preview2018-0246WEB
  • (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    DJ Steffi Burns
  • Dustin Barksdale and Ethan Skinner. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Dustin Barksdale, Ethan Skinner
  • Eileen McAleenan and Christi Nicolas. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Eileen McAleenan, Christi Nicolas
  • Jason McDaniel, Don Gaiser, and John Shore. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Jason McDaniel, Don Gaiser, John Shore
  • Jeff Jaynes and Shari Gantz. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Jeff Jaynes, Shari Gantz
  • Jesse Bentancourt and Ed Shaw. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Jesse Bentancourt, Ed Shaw
  • John Shore, Jason McDaniel, Joe Pacetti, and Jay Allen. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    John Shore, Jason McDaniel, Joe Pacetti, Jay Allen
  • Jordan and Natalie Gempel. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Jordan Gempel, Natalie Gempel
  • Ken Harden and Francois-Yves Auger-Takada. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Ken Harden, Francois-Yves Auger-Takada (3)
  • Kimble Horak and Paul Hollowell. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Kimble Horak, Paul Hollowell
  • Neil Patel, Ken Harden, and Francois-Yves Auger-Takada. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Neil Patel, Ken Harden, Francois-Yves Auger-Takada
  • Patricio Rivera and Krystal Sarna. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Patricio Rivera, Krystal Sarna
  • Reed Robertson and Jeny Bania. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Reed Robertson, Jeny Bania
  • Reed Robertson, TJ Griffin, and Caitlin Ripp. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Reed Robertson, TJ Griffin, Caitlin Ripp
  • Robin Wright and Cindy Kahn. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Robin Wright, Cindy Kahn
  • Ronak Assadi, Alissa Dodson, Roshana Atiqzoy, and Arameh Shekarlaban. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Ronak Assadi, Alissa Dodson, Roshana Atiqzoy, Arameh Shekarlaban (1)
  • Steve Weir and Meagan Camp. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Steve Weir, Meagan Camp
  • Tim Garippa and Lee Borchert. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Tim Garippa, Lee Borchert (4)
  • Model wearing jacket. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    3M9A9551
  • (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    3M9A9824
  • (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    3M9A9828
  • Adam Flores, Dylan Kennemur, and Jesus Ayula. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Adam Flores, Dylan Kennemur, Jesus Ayula
  • AJ James and Carol Quist. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    AJ James, Carol Quist
  • Allan Knight and Mohammad Jaber. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Allan Knight, Mohammad Jaber
  • Amanda Habman, Desere Taylor, and Brandon Smith. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Amanda Habman, Desere Taylor, Brandon Smith
  • Amber LaFrance and Davina Goodman. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Amber LaFrance, Davina Goodman (1)
  • Arameh Shekarlaban, Richard Rivas, and Garrett McGrew. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Arameh Shekarlaban, Richard Rivas, Garrett McGrew
  • Brittanie Buchanan and Jason Oleniczak. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Brittanie Buchanan Oleniczak, Jason Oleniczak
  • Brittany Strange and Chip Bridges. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Brittany Strange, Chip Bridges (1)
  • Carol Quist and Fernando Dubove. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Carol Quist, Fernando Dubove
  • Cearan Henley, Peter Cwalino, and Mohammad Jaber. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Cearan Henley, Peter Cwalino, Mohammad Jaber
  • Clint Bradley, Jack Pettit, and Lance Blann. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Clint Bradley, Jack Pettit, Lance Blann
  • Colleen Davis and Natasha Chopra. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Colleen Davis, Natasha Chopra
  • Darrell Thomas and Vincent Santos. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    Darrell Thomas, Vincent Santos (1)
  • David Gonzalez and Ronak Assadi. (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    David Gonzalez, Ronak Assadi
  • (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    DIFFA-Preview2018-0018WEB
  • (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    DIFFA-Preview2018-0024WEB
  • (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    DIFFA-Preview2018-0127WEB
  • (Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)
    DIFFA-Preview2018-0236WEB

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Latest in Education

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 18

Support St. Jude at RA Sushi All Year Long!

May 1 - December 31
Fri 18

Story of the Year Writing Contest

May 2 - July 27
Fri 18

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

May 4 - June 3
Fri 18

The Meeting by Jeff Stetson

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - May 19 @ 7:30 pm
Fri 18

African American Repertory Theater presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson in collaboration with the Dallas Historical Society

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - June 19 @ 7:30 pm