DMA Art Ball

Art Ball 2018: Horizon - Now. New. Next was held on April 21. The 53rd annual gala, chaired by Rebecca Enloe Fletcher, featured a seated dinner, a luxury live auction chaired by Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum, and a festive after party.

The Museum relies on monies raised through Art Ball to fulfill its mission. All proceeds directly support the DMA’s commitment to presenting diverse exhibitions, providing innovative educational and public programs, and caring for a collection of more than 24,000 objects—all while offering free general admission to more than 730,000 visitors annually.