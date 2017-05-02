DMA Speakeasy
The Dallas Museum of Art was transformed into a Prohibition-style speakeasy on Feb. 4 in celebration of the exhibition Shaken, Styled, Stirred: The Art of the Cocktail, an exhibition of cocktail ware from the late 19th century through present day.
Over 1200 guys and dolls arrived in roaring-20’s attire. The 18-piece band, the Singapore Slingers, provided the big-band sound as guests enjoyed gaming tables, “French 75” specialty cocktails with ROXOR gin, and a food buffet.
As the fun continued, attendees enjoyed the exhibition that inspired the celebration, Shaken, Stirred, Styled: The Art of the Cocktail. Featuring nearly sixty works, predominantly from the DMA’s extensive design holdings, the exhibition explores the culture of cocktails and the wares in which they are prepared and served.