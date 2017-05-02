DMA Speakeasy

by · May 2, 2017

  • Jeff Humin and Jennifer Hoover at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.55
  • Angela and Kevin Jackson at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.75
  • Kimberly and Daniel Day at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.78
  • Maria and Richard Von Horvath at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.91
  • Arielle Davis and Caroline Dickman at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.107
  • James and Abigail Rust at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.109
  • Erica Knoll and Rosemary Son at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.123
  • Lauren Parrish and Paul Dragisic at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.125
  • Chris and Dana Fuhrmann at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.129
  • Sara Towe and Krista Hospodarsky at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.220
  • Monica Berry, Sarah Stockton, and Holly Bosler at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.237
  • Amanda Guerra and Wendy Topletz at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.241
  • Hudson Jameson, Laura Penrod, Jordan Hartsell, and Judge Rucker at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.246
  • Alia Reniers and Linda Snorina at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.250
  • Kristin Patterson and Annie Luong at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.253
  • Ali Anwar and Kathleen Morgan at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.261
  • Heather Smith and Rachel Cochran at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.265
  • Alexia Isaak and Jeremy Michiels at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.270
  • "Best Flapper" costume winner Stephanie Surratt at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.304
  • "Best Dapper Dan" costume winner Bennett Allen at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.306
  • "Best Couple" costume winners Stephanie and Phillip Robinson at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.310
  • Matthew Bosch and Elizabeth Zuk at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.316
  • Laura Krauss and Laura Benoy at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.325
  • Howard Jackson, Kerri Dibenedetto, and Nic Logan at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.332
  • Emery and Mary Geosits with Mellissa and Dan Hawtof at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.349
  • Claire and Matt Blankenship at the Speakeasy event. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    Speakeasy.356

