DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards Kick Off

by · April 26, 2017

  • Tennell Atkins, Tracy Jordan, and Bodean Slaughter at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Susan and Monty Moncibais at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Kyle and Jared West at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • John and Betty Dodd at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Ben Fischer, Laree Hulshoff, and John R. Clutts at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Ron and Nancy Natinsky at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • John R. Clutts with E.V. and Scott Davidson at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Stan and Sara Lee Gardner with Sara and David Martineau at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Andy Smith, Ted R. Munselle, and Paul von Wupperfeld at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Tina Walsh and David Hyslop at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Bob and Barb Sypult at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • (Courtesy of Dallas Summer Musicals)
  • John R. Clutts, John Fredrickson, and Tracy Jordan at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • John Fredrickson and Steve Noviello at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Patty and Berry Epstein at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Lynn Mahurin and Sara Friedman at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • John R. Clutts, Berry and Patty Epstein, and Sami Arslanlar at the DSM kick off party. (Photo: Chris Waits)
  • Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theater Awards by Chris Waits

