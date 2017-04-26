DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards Kick Off
The Zodiac at Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas hosted a standing ovation party to kick off The 6th Annual Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards (DSM HSMTA) and College Scholarship program on Feb. 23.
Dallasite and two-time Tony Award® nominee Stark Sands was named this year’s recipient of the Fullinwider Award honoring him for his roots and educational years in the Dallas theater community.
Patterned after Broadway’s Tony Awards®, DSM HSMTA celebrates the power of the arts to significantly improve all areas of education.