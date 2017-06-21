DSOL Debutante Introductions

by · June 21, 2017

  • The 2017-18 debutantes at the announcement weekend event. (James French)
    1 2017-2018 debutantes
  • Keith Routh, Presentation Ball chair Lori Routh, DSOL president Mari Epperson, and Don Epperson (James French)
    2 Routh & Epperson
  • Julie, Katie, and Jeff Kupp (James French)
    3 kupp
  • Gerald, Megan, and Bridey Meinecke (James French)
    4 meinecke
  • Lori Routh, Crawford Brock, and Mari Epperson (James French)
    5 Lori Routh, Crawford Brock, Mari Epperson
  • Jonathan, Catherine, and Carla Leffert (James French)
    6 leffert
  • Susan, Lane, and Robert McCormick (James French)
    7 mccormick
  • Mark, Grace, and Jennifer Gunnin (James French)
    8 gunnin
  • Hope Hyde (James French)
    10 hyde
  • Bronwyn Cordiak and Diego Garcia (James French)
    11 cordiak
  • Madison Stuart and Joseph Lafferty (James French)
    12 stuart
  • Alexis Bray, Kay Merritt, Caroline Morway, and Annabel McGill (James French)
    13 group
  • Caroline Allday, Meika Bass, and Caroline Beutel (James French)
    14 allday, bass beutel
  • Lori Routh and Mackenzie Brittingham (James French)
    15 Lori & Mackenzie
  • Angelique, Olivia, Jacqueline, and Lee Reagor (James French)
    EDITED9 reagor

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE