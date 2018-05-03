DSOL’s Savor the Symphony Kickoff Tasting

Jimmy’s Food Store in Old East Dallas was the host for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Wine & Cheese Tasting and Collection Party. The admission cost to the party was a bottle of wine valued at $35 or more to be used at a Cork Pull for the Second Annual Savor the Symphony gala which will be held on May 3 at The Ritz-Carlton.

For anyone not familiar with Jimmy’s, the store specializes in fine Italian food and wine and has been a venerable establishment on Bryan Street for over 50 years. Jimmy’s wine room Circolo del Vino was added in 2006 and has become a venue for Italian wine tastings and wine dinners, hosting Italian vineyard owners and winemakers to learn about their wines and winemaking.

Event chair Tina Harrington collected many bottles of fine wine during the evening while guests enjoyed a variety of Italian wines and cheeses. The wines will be part of the Savor the Symphony Cork Pull.

Savor the Symphony is an elegant evening with a three-course wine-paired dinner, silent and live auctions, and a private performance featuring the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Principal Pops Conductor and Grammy Award Winner, Jeff Tyzik, along with guest performers, Soprano Camille Zamora and dancers from Tango Caliente.

Diane and Hal Brierley are the Honorary Chairs for Savor the Symphony. Kim Hext is the event chair and Mari Epperson is the DSOL President.

Proceeds will benefit the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s service, education and fundraising efforts.

Visit the website at www.dallassymphonyleague.com.