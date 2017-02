Tootsies in Preston Center hosted La Fiesta’s Duchess Dip Dec. 20, 2016, for this season’s 40 duchesses to learn and practice their presentation bow, the “dip,” for their mothers and guests. La Fiesta chairs Rebecca Gregory and Nancy Monning provided the duchesses with La Fiesta dressing shirts.

The duchesses and escorts will be formally presented at “La Fête Royale” on June 10 at the Fairmont Hotel.