Dykes Leadership Award

J.C. and Lark Montgomery, Diane Dillion, and Mickey Price at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Jane Erwin, Petey Fite, Marilyn Mansfield, and Cheryl Flynn at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Chuck Chandler and Jim Fite at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Dr. Stephen Mansfield, Michael Meadows, Michael Schaefer, Levi Davidson, and Kevin Dahlberg at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Ralph and Susan Hawkins at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Don and Carol Glendenning at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Mike and Sharon McCullough at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Cathy and Martin Koonsman at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Brent Christopher, Bob White, Pat Staudt, and Bernie Blaschke at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Bob and Myrna Schlegel at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Nancy Paup, Melissa Tonn, Anna Maria Farias, and Mary Pincoffs Wilson at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Marilyn and Dr. Stephen Mansfield at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Francie Moody-Dahlberg and Angela Nash at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Kristie Konstans, Kathy Parker, Susan and Ralph Hawkins with Nat Parker at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Ted and Nancy Paup at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Kevin, Francie Moody, Martha, and Frank Dahlberg at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Kevin Dahlberg and Michael Meadows at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Patricia Crocker, Francie Moody-Dahlberg, and Jamie Williams at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Patricia Crocker, Francie Moody-Dahlberg, and Jamie Williams at the Jim Jim and Petey Fite with Bob White at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Heidi Tracy, Sharon Venable, and Mary Pincoffs Wilson at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Noralyn Pickens and Kyle Nayfa at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Katheryn Courville, Laurie Stelter, Julie Southward, and Kamica King at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Kathy and Nat Parker at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Craig Hestor, Katherine Courville, Dr. Peggy Mancuso, Scott Neundorf, and Ryan Connell at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Kevin Dahlberg, Francie Moody-Dahlberg, Virginia Chandler Dykes, Mary Pincoffs Wilson, Dr. Stephen Mansfield, and Bob White at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Julie Southward and Dean Jerry Whitworth at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Laurie Stelter and Dean Chris Ray at the leadership award luncheon. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)