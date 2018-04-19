Elizabeth Toon Charities Spring Kick-Off Event
by Staff Report · April 19, 2018
-
Amanda Knode, Carolyn Cross, and Carrie Rowling. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
-
Carolyn Cross and Carrie Rowling. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
-
Katie Purcell and Ashton Lattof. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
-
Kelsey McCann, Melanie Tipps, Christi Jones, and Katherine Richardson. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
-
Laura Ramey, Jacy Hawes, Meredith Cummings, and Stephanie Nixon. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
-
Luke Coffee, Joel Doolen, Will Graham, and David Butterfield. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
-
Mallory and Brendan O'Connor. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
-
Randall and Karley Mize. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
-
Sarita Francis, Emily Hill, and Daniella Giglio. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
-
The Toon Family. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
Elizabeth Toon Charities officially announced their 2018 Beneficiaries at their spring fundraiser kick-off party on Feb. 27 at D.E.C. on Dragon. The funds raised from the annual shootout and concert (taking place this May 3 and 4) will benefit this year’s selected beneficiaries.