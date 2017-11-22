Empire Baking Company 25th Anniversary

Empire Baking Company celebrated 25 years of baking breads this October. To celebrate, the company hosted “Throw It Bake” to 1992, their inaugural year, the weekend of Oct. 26. The event included product favorites and pricing from 1992.

Attendees were able to enjoy some of Empire’s most popular offerings such as Jalapeño Cheddar, Sourdough, and Pane Paisano breads at their original 1992 prices.

Over the past 25 years, Empire Baking has become a household name for sweet treats, homemade breads, and holiday confections. Founders Meaders Ozarow and Robert Ozarow built their business on their passion for quality food.