Exploring Colores de España

by · December 9, 2017

  • La Fiesta Social Chairs: Mary Deaver and Fran Matise. (Photo: James French)
    0127
  • La Fiesta Gala Co-Chairs: Pam Stegenga and Mary Gill Parker. (Photo: James French)
    0129
  • La Fiesta Luncheon Chairs: Katie Pedigo and Michaela Dyer. (Photo: James French)
    0133
  • La Fiesta Underwriting Chairs: Jill Tananbaum, Jill Willis, and Courtney Madden. (Photo: James French)
    0144
  • La Fiesta Chairs: Anne Besser and Elizabeth Gambrell. (Photo: James French)
    0154
  • La Fiesta Committee Chairs: Michaela Dyer, Mary Gill Parker, Jill Tananbaum, Pam Stegegna, Elizabeth Gambrell, Anne Besser, Katie Pedigo, Courtney Madden, Mary Deaver, Fran Matise, and Jill Willis. (Photo: James French)
    0159
  • La Fiesta Kick Off Home Host and La Fiesta Board President: Michelle Hall and Missy Rothwell. (Photo: James French)
    0167

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 09

Pet Photoshoot with Santa

December 8 @ 8:00 am - December 9 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 09

Ricardo Paniagua: Miracles, Prophecies, and Revelations

December 9, 2017 - January 20, 2018
Sat 09

The Trains at NorthPark

December 9 @ 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sat 09

Isabelle du Toit – ‘Truce’

December 9 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 09

A Charlie Brown Christmas

December 9 @ 1:30 pm