La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas kicked off the 2018 presentation season with a gathering of the La Fiesta Committee Chairs at the home of Michelle and Houston Hall. The home and courtyard’s Spanish architecture and influence provided the perfect backdrop for over 100 ladies to learn about the year’s events.

La Fiesta Chairs Anne Besser and Elizabeth Gambrell announced the theme for the 33rd year of La Fiesta: “Exploring Colores de España.” This theme celebrates the flag of the Kingdom of Spain and Spanish art and architecture. The Spanish flag flew over Texas from 1519 to 1685 and from 1690 to 1821.

Social Co-Chairs Mary Deaver and Fran Matise and their group of volunteers have planned an array of colorful and entertaining events for this season. The La Fiesta Duchesses and Escorts will be formally announced at an evening reception at the Belo Mansion on Dec. 20.

The La Fiesta Preview Luncheon will take place at the Belo Mansion on April 18, 2018, and will be chaired by Michaela Dyer and Katie Pedigo. The preview honors the Duchess and Escorts mothers. The luncheon showcases porcelain dolls created in each Duchess’ likeness, including replicas of each Presentation Gala costume and jewelry.

The Gala is attended by the families and friends of the 40 young ladies and 40 young men who will be presented as Duchesses and Escorts. The Gala will take place at the Hilton Anatole Hotel on June 9, 2018.